High school sports roundup: Westby girls top Brookwood
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Westby girls top Brookwood

ONTARIO — The Westby High School girls basketball team won its third straight game by beating Brookwood 57-36 in a nonconference matchup on Monday.

Junior Macy Stellner scored a game-high 16 points, and junior Grace Hebel added 15 -- 11 of which came in the second half -- for the Norsemen (3-1), who have beaten Wisconsin Dells, Sparta and Brookwood after starting the season with a loss to Cashton.

Hebel

The Falcons were led by Maria Gonzales, who scored 11 points and made three 3-pointers.

Stellner had 11 of her points in the first half as Westby built a 30-22 halftime lead.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Rochester Lourdes 74, La Crescent-Hokah 67

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Zach Todd scored 21 points, and Luke Schwartzhoff added 17 for the Lancers, but they couldn't get a win to start the season.

Todd

Josh Kerska and Cody Kowalski each hit a pair 3-pointers for La Crescent-Hokah, which trailed 37-35 at the half and gave up a game-high 33 points to Colin Meade.

Cashton 63, Kickapoo 44

CASHTON — The Eagles are 2-0 for the first time in five years and were led by a 17-point performance by senior Kristt Hilden.

Teammate Isaac Hemmersbach added 16 points and Jarret Carpenter 10 for Cashton, which will try to match a 3-0 start it had in 2014-2015 when it hosts Hillsboro on Dec. 10.

Wabasha-Kellogg 56, Houston 51

HOUSTON,Minn. — Senior Alex Van Gundy scored a team-high 13 points for the Hurricanes, who also received 10 points from senior Caiden Danielson in their first game of the season.

