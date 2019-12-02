High school sports roundup: Westby girls top Brookwood

ONTARIO — The Westby High School girls basketball team won its third straight game by beating Brookwood 57-36 in a nonconference matchup on Monday.

Junior Macy Stellner scored a game-high 16 points, and junior Grace Hebel added 15 -- 11 of which came in the second half -- for the Norsemen (3-1), who have beaten Wisconsin Dells, Sparta and Brookwood after starting the season with a loss to Cashton.

The Falcons were led by Maria Gonzales, who scored 11 points and made three 3-pointers.

Stellner had 11 of her points in the first half as Westby built a 30-22 halftime lead.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rochester Lourdes 74, La Crescent-Hokah 67

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Zach Todd scored 21 points, and Luke Schwartzhoff added 17 for the Lancers, but they couldn't get a win to start the season.

Josh Kerska and Cody Kowalski each hit a pair 3-pointers for La Crescent-Hokah, which trailed 37-35 at the half and gave up a game-high 33 points to Colin Meade.