{{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Logan High School cross country team finished second at the Nightfall Cross Country Classic on Saturday with a team score of 69. The score tied first-place Shorewood, but a comparison of each team’s sixth runner resulted in the team’s final standings.

Logan senior Zach Slevin finished second overall with a time of 16 minutes, 5.19 seconds, trailing Shorewood’s Lucas Florsheim (16:04.93) by just over a second.

Dylan Mitchell (16:45.61) was second for Logan and sixth overall, followed by teammate Victor Katchee (17:33.57) in 17th. Daniel Wilson (17:44.24) finished in 20th, and Jameson Jones (17:54.83) came in 24th.

G-E-T (153) finished fifth and was led by Carter Gold (21st, 17:48.49) and Ethan Burmeister (29th, 18:04.12). Andrew Quackenbush (22nd, 17:49.47) helped lead Viroqua (264) to an 11th=place finish.

The Logan girls finished third with 89 points and three top-15 finishes. Greta Trapp (fifth, 20:07.22) led the Rangers, followed by Brooke Thurman (eighth, 21:15.5) and Ellie Haverland (13th, 21:28.04).

G-E-T (137) fell into fourth place and had Hannah Siegler (22nd, 22:06.59) lead the way. Quinn Wenthe (22:11.6) and Greann Harris (22:11.8) followed in 24th and 25th, respectively. Viroqua (224) finished eighth thanks to an 11th-place finish from Caitlin Fox (21:22.54).

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Reedsburg Invitational

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Sparta was able to secure three wins but wound up with two losses.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The Spartans defeated Oregon 26-24, 25-17 and Adams-Friendship 25-17, 25-23 before beating Seneca 25-20, 25-19. Fort Atkinson defeated Sparta 25-14, 25-20, and Reedsburg defeated the Spartans 25-18, 25-15.

Logan Invitational

Onalaska was third, Logan fourth and West Salem ninth. Onalaska posted a 25-19 win over St. Charles and defeated West Salem 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 before finishing 25-19, 15-25, 15-2 against Winona. The Hilltoppers were third after falling 25-22, 25-27, 15-11 against Chippewa Falls McDonell.

Logan recorded a 25-14, 17-25, 15-9 win against G-E-T and defeated West Salem 25-21, 25-22.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Onalaska 2, River Falls 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers played 61 minutes against River Falls before the game was called due to poor weather.

Maddox Hoff put Onalaska on the board with a goal in the 32nd minute after receiving an assist from Hilby, and Hilby extended the lead for Onalaska with an unassisted goal in the 57th minute.

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags