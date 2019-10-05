WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Logan High School cross country team finished second at the Nightfall Cross Country Classic on Saturday with a team score of 69. The score tied first-place Shorewood, but a comparison of each team’s sixth runner resulted in the team’s final standings.
Logan senior Zach Slevin finished second overall with a time of 16 minutes, 5.19 seconds, trailing Shorewood’s Lucas Florsheim (16:04.93) by just over a second.
Dylan Mitchell (16:45.61) was second for Logan and sixth overall, followed by teammate Victor Katchee (17:33.57) in 17th. Daniel Wilson (17:44.24) finished in 20th, and Jameson Jones (17:54.83) came in 24th.
G-E-T (153) finished fifth and was led by Carter Gold (21st, 17:48.49) and Ethan Burmeister (29th, 18:04.12). Andrew Quackenbush (22nd, 17:49.47) helped lead Viroqua (264) to an 11th=place finish.
The Logan girls finished third with 89 points and three top-15 finishes. Greta Trapp (fifth, 20:07.22) led the Rangers, followed by Brooke Thurman (eighth, 21:15.5) and Ellie Haverland (13th, 21:28.04).
G-E-T (137) fell into fourth place and had Hannah Siegler (22nd, 22:06.59) lead the way. Quinn Wenthe (22:11.6) and Greann Harris (22:11.8) followed in 24th and 25th, respectively. Viroqua (224) finished eighth thanks to an 11th-place finish from Caitlin Fox (21:22.54).
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Reedsburg Invitational
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Sparta was able to secure three wins but wound up with two losses.
The Spartans defeated Oregon 26-24, 25-17 and Adams-Friendship 25-17, 25-23 before beating Seneca 25-20, 25-19. Fort Atkinson defeated Sparta 25-14, 25-20, and Reedsburg defeated the Spartans 25-18, 25-15.
Logan Invitational
Onalaska was third, Logan fourth and West Salem ninth. Onalaska posted a 25-19 win over St. Charles and defeated West Salem 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 before finishing 25-19, 15-25, 15-2 against Winona. The Hilltoppers were third after falling 25-22, 25-27, 15-11 against Chippewa Falls McDonell.
Logan recorded a 25-14, 17-25, 15-9 win against G-E-T and defeated West Salem 25-21, 25-22.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Onalaska 2, River Falls 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers played 61 minutes against River Falls before the game was called due to poor weather.
Maddox Hoff put Onalaska on the board with a goal in the 32nd minute after receiving an assist from Hilby, and Hilby extended the lead for Onalaska with an unassisted goal in the 57th minute.