High school sports: Schneider happy to see sports begin at La Crosse Aquinas

Monday wasn't just a day of relief for many local high school coaches and athletes.
It was also a chance for activities directors to take a breath, knowing those coaches and athletes had a chance to get together for official practices throughout the area.
Aquinas High School activities director Matt Schneider welcomed the feeling after spending the last several months in meeting after meeting to discuss options that changed by the day.
"Frustrating is a good word," Schneider said of the process to get to Monday's first practices. "Not frustrating to deal with anyone in the meetings, but frustrating in the unknown with everything.
"Any AD will tell you that we are people who like to be able to plan ahead and not have variables we can't control, and that's all this has been for the last five months."
Girls tennis, girls golf, cross country and girls swimming were all given clearance to start practicing Monday by the WIAA. Football, soccer and volleyball are scheduled to begin practicing on Sept. 7.
Schneider passed at running with the cross country team Monday morning and had to cancel plans to participate in an Aquinas golf outing due to workload at the office. But he did plan to get out to girls tennis practice Monday and have a bit of inward celebration about the fact that it was happening.
The girls golf team also practiced Monday at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek.
Schneider and his peers have worked very hard to come to conclusions with no game plan to follow. Some have decided to call off fall sports while others have opted to march on.
Aquinas, which will run a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning at its high school this fall, is moving forward with its plan to compete if at all possible in the fall. Getting kids and coaches on practice fields and courts Monday felt like a big step.
"It's a relief and a joy to know that some of our kids can go back to doing what they love," Schneider said. "Being able to practice and represent their school in that way gives us good hope that we are moving in the right direction."
The football team is still looking for some direction, but there will be more meetings to determine its future.
The Blugolds move to the Coulee Conference this season and is the only La Crosse County school in the conference, which includes Altoona, Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T, Viroqua and Westby.
With the other schools planning in-person school openings, there is a chance that the Coulee will opt to play fall football, and Schneider said Aquinas would be in if that's the case.
"If the Coulee plays fall football," he said, "Aquinas will be there."
