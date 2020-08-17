High school sports: Schneider happy to see sports begin at La Crosse Aquinas

The girls golf team also practiced Monday at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek.

Schneider and his peers have worked very hard to come to conclusions with no game plan to follow. Some have decided to call off fall sports while others have opted to march on.

Aquinas, which will run a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning at its high school this fall, is moving forward with its plan to compete if at all possible in the fall. Getting kids and coaches on practice fields and courts Monday felt like a big step.

"It's a relief and a joy to know that some of our kids can go back to doing what they love," Schneider said. "Being able to practice and represent their school in that way gives us good hope that we are moving in the right direction."

The football team is still looking for some direction, but there will be more meetings to determine its future.

The Blugolds move to the Coulee Conference this season and is the only La Crosse County school in the conference, which includes Altoona, Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T, Viroqua and Westby.

With the other schools planning in-person school openings, there is a chance that the Coulee will opt to play fall football, and Schneider said Aquinas would be in if that's the case.

"If the Coulee plays fall football," he said, "Aquinas will be there."

