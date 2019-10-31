Aquinas High School cross country coach Geoff Wilhelmy likes to let his team know that there’s one thing they’ll be feeling while running in the WIAA Division 3 State Tournament — awful.
The oxygen will be deprived, the blood will be overfilled with lactate and the adrenaline will be flowing. But nonetheless, Wilhelmy knows that his team has the strength to power through the negative energy and finish strong.
“When you get into a big meet like state, you can expect to feel awful,” he said. “To fight that you have to go over in your mind and picture your ideal race and to execute it you have to recognize that there will be some discomfort in it.”
The Blugolds are experienced with that feeling of discomfort, though. Aquinas won the state championship in 2018 with a score of 90, which was 21 points ahead of second-place Rosholt. And even though the team’s top two runners graduated, the open spots were easily filled this year.
Junior Andrew Skemp led Aquinas at the Westby Sectional, finishing first with a time of 16 minutes, 30.5 seconds. Junior Mitch Ellis (17:06.9) wasn’t far behind in fifth, and followed by senior Zachary DeGroot (17:30.1) and sophomore Alec Taylor (17:33.) in ninth and tenth, respectively. The Blugolds won the sectional, too, with a team score of 38, which was exactly 100 points ahead of second-place New Lisbon (138).
So despite the ‘awful’ feelings, the Blugolds are on pace for another high-place finish thanks to the talent and dedication from the team’s athletes.
“Doing this, it takes good athletes that are committed and dedicated,” Wilhelmy said. “We have a great foundation and our program is committed and dedicated.”
LOGAN EMBRACES HIGH EXPECTATIONS
The Logan High School cross country team knows that they’re approaching the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament with high expectations, and they’re taking it in stride.
The Rangers won their sectional with a team score of 43 behind a winning performance from senior Zach Slevin (16:57.2) and second-place finish from junior Tracy Bye (17:15.2). The winning performances is one part of what lays the foundation for a successful program, according to coach Pat Mulrooney.
“Winning breeds success and once kids succeed, it makes it easier to succeed in the future and I think that’s what the program is built upon,” he said. “If they believe they can do it, that makes everything a lot easier than if they don’t. Our kids knew we were one of the best teams in the sectional, and they did what we had to do.”
Logan’s past success with cross country is helping shape what the runners want to do this weekend — win the state tournament. The Rangers finished fourth in the Division 1 state tournament in 2010 and 2013 and in 2011 the team finished third. Last year Logan was eighth in Division 2 and is using that past success — and the success from this year — to accomplish one more goal that was set at the beginning of the season.
“In the beginning of the season we set three goals — win the conference meet, win sectionals, and we want to be in a position to contend for a state cross country team championship,” Mulrooney said. “We came close in the conference meet, easily won our sectional meet, and we’re one of several teams that has a legitimate shot to win the state meet.”
ONALASKA RELYING ON DEPTH
The Onalaska girls have a trio of talented runners in the Malecek triplets, but coach Darin Sheperdson likes to emphasize that much of the team’s success is due to its depth.
The Hilltoppers have faced numerous challenges this year with health issues and injuries, but each time the problem was solved thanks to depth.
“Everything we do is a team effort. There’s no doubt we’ve got three very talented young ladies with the Maleceks and with Ellie Smith, but Jillian Lonning and Rachel Hosch and Carolin Kearns have been running in the shadows,” Sheperdson said. “With each point we know that it's a total team effort.”
The Hilltoppers are approaching state after a powerful sectional showing. Kora Malecek won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 7.1 seconds followed by Lydia Malecek (19:18.9) in third and Smith (19:45.6) in sixth. Amalia Malecek (20:10.6) took 14th, a lower-than-normal place due to running with an undiagnosed pneumonia.
Onalaska is back to full health, and is hoping to improve from last year’s third-place finish in the state tournament. While winning state is a picture-perfect scenario, the team is simply hoping to do just as good, or better, than last year.
“Our whole goal this season has been effort and improvement,” Shepardson said. “And so far, they’ve been doing just that and we hope to do that at the state meet too.”