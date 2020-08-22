High school tennis: Aquinas' Fiona O'Flaherty hits the ground swinging

The sun beat down, and temperatures hovered in the middle to high 80s, but O’Flaherty showed no signs of fatigue while playing in what appeared to be midseason form.

Attacking at the net a lot more than she previously has is a point of emphasis this season for O’Flaherty, who looked thrilled to compete against after missing out on a Division 4 championship basketball game last March and a spring soccer season after that because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've gotten a lot more comfortable with that," O'Flaherty said. "I'm going to continue with it, and it's going to help my game."

She didn’t even know if she’d get to play tennis with her teammates, but a couple of tournaments prepared her to be on top of her game against such a good opening opponent. There were also some family outings to play throughout the summer.

"I was hoping we'd get to play, but I didn't know what would happen," she said. "That's why I looked for tournaments over the summer. I found a few that weren't too far away, and I played those just so I could play."

O'Flaherty won one USTA tournament hosted by the University of Northwestern (Minn.) and a regional tournament in Eau Claire.