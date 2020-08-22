High school tennis: Aquinas' Fiona O'Flaherty hits the ground swinging

ONALASKA — Fiona O’Flaherty could have stood at the baseline and crushed return shots at the Gullikson Tennis Courts all afternoon on Friday.
The swings were consistent. They were powerful. They were effective whether she used a forehand or backhand.
Tennis came pretty naturally to the Aquinas High School senior when she was a youngster learning the family game. That can be seen clearly when playing an opponent like Onalaska Luther’s Sarah Hoffe.
O’Flaherty has qualified for two consecutive WIAA Division 2 state tournaments, but Hoffe played in it last season, too, after winning 17 matches.
So when O’Flaherty won their No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-2, she needed much more than a strong baseline game to become victorious.
“We’re both pretty strong from the baseline,” O’Flaherty said after the match. “There were points where we just hit back and forth for a long time from the baseline, so I had to get more aggressive and come to the net.
“I had to attack to win, and that’s why I was successful.”
The Knights -- team state qualifiers a year ago -- won the dual 5-2, but O’Flaherty’s win was a significant one as high school sports in the Coulee Region began with competition for the first time since the second week of March.
The sun beat down, and temperatures hovered in the middle to high 80s, but O’Flaherty showed no signs of fatigue while playing in what appeared to be midseason form.
Attacking at the net a lot more than she previously has is a point of emphasis this season for O’Flaherty, who looked thrilled to compete against after missing out on a Division 4 championship basketball game last March and a spring soccer season after that because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've gotten a lot more comfortable with that," O'Flaherty said. "I'm going to continue with it, and it's going to help my game."
She didn’t even know if she’d get to play tennis with her teammates, but a couple of tournaments prepared her to be on top of her game against such a good opening opponent. There were also some family outings to play throughout the summer.
"I was hoping we'd get to play, but I didn't know what would happen," she said. "That's why I looked for tournaments over the summer. I found a few that weren't too far away, and I played those just so I could play."
O'Flaherty won one USTA tournament hosted by the University of Northwestern (Minn.) and a regional tournament in Eau Claire.
"I had to beat some good players, but I like the challenge and the competition," said O'Flaherty, who has posted a 60-19 career record and was 23-7 after being eliminated in the second round of the state tournament last season.
Third-year coach Kaylin Kalk has been through a couple of big seasons with O'Flaherty and said improved net play will complement the skills she already has shown.
"She is so good at playing to her strengths," Kalk said. "She can hold on long rallies, and she's had marathon matches, so she's pretty blessed in that sense.
"She's also a pretty stable player, and she's pretty level-headed."
There were a couple of shots that didn't go the way she wanted them to go in the second set of Friday's match. On one, her footwork failed her on the way to the shot, and the other just wasn't hit well and sailed into the net.
Neither led to additional mistakes because she just smiled, laughed to herself and accepted them for what they were. The focus that dominates her matches quickly returns.
"Fiona is someone who knows she is a good player but doesn't rely on knowing she is a good player," Kalk said. "She doesn't step on the court thinking she has won a point until she has actually won it."
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
