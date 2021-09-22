High school tennis: Doubles teams set the tone for La Crosse Central

Maggie and Sophie Hannum walked off the tennis courts at Central High School after a doubles victory just as Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne were putting on their backpacks to do the same.

Two courts down from the Hannums, teammates Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson were battling to win the second set of their match against Logan’s Lauren Jarrett and Norah Hofland. And about 20 minutes later — after Johnson snuck a quick shot by Jarrett and Holman lofted a nifty shot to the back-left corner — they would follow suit.

Those three pairings delivered straight set wins on Tuesday, helping the RiverHawks earn a 6-1 victory over the Rangers to cap an unbeaten MVC regular season.

It’s a noteworthy accomplishment, and one that wouldn’t have been possible without those doubles teams. And while Central (17-9, 6-0 MVC) no longer has any dual victories to chase, the team hopes its doubles continue to set the tone as it prepares for Monday’s conference tournament — and beyond.

“For us, our talent starts with the solidness of our doubles, from the Hannums to Katie to everybody,” RiverHawks coach Paul Holman said. “It’s a really solid doubles group.”

Part of that, Kayla Holman believes, can be attributed to experience. Of Central’s doubles players, five are seniors — Holman, Vandermolen, Lysne and the Hannums — while Johnson is a sophomore.

And it also helps that each team is able to push the others in practice.

“We balance each other really well in practices,” said Holman, who plays with Johnson at No. 1 doubles. “It’s great to have the opportunity to get to play people of a similar level to us. All of our team is really at that level, so we’re lucky with that.”

“Kayla and Katie, they know where to place the ball. They know how to play, and it gives us a really good challenge,” added Sophie Hannum, who plays with her sister at No. 2. “I think it definitely helped us this year because we’re used to playing that hard competition.”

Chemistry is key in doubles, too, and the Hannums benefit from having played together since they were in seventh grade. Vandermolen and Lysne are also quite comfortable with each other at No. 3 doubles, while Holman and Johnson quickly clicked when Holman switched to doubles after playing No. 4 singles as a freshman and No. 1 singles as a sophomore.

There was a chance for Holman or Johnson to play singles this year, but junior Sienna Torgerud beat both for the No. 1 spot. That brought the two back together to build on a productive season this past spring, since the RiverHawks opted to not play last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the coaches, even they treated (the spring) as a practice season sort of,” Holman said. “We didn’t have conference, we played a lot of matches that they just set up on the way. So we played like Verona, schools around the Madison area that were in their seasons, and then we went to Eau Claire twice — just random teams to get more experience.

“So, stepping stone for sure.”

Each pairing’s performances back up Holman’s assessment; Holman and Johnson are 16-9, the Hannums are 19-6, and Vandermolen and Lysne are 16-10.

Of course, there have been challenges along the way — Holman said she and Johnson learned a lot from their loss to Holmen’s Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke — and Central has gotten a boost from singles players such as Torgerud (11-12) and junior Allie Schlicht (19-4 at No. 4).

“The Holmen match came down to Allie winning,” Paul Holman said. “And that’s the great thing about team tennis is you could have the best player in the state, and it’s only one point for the team. That’s what we count on. The idea of team tennis is what it’s all about.”

That will be especially true at the conference tournament, and Holman believes his team is set up well to compete in the postseason after playing the likes of Verona, Kimberly, Stevens Point and Oshkosh West as part of its nonconference schedule.

The coach said in particular that Kayla Holman and Johnson have improved because of those matches, and closing out Tuesday’s win over Jarrett and Hofland was an important step.

Jarrett and Hofland took the first game in the first set before Holman and Johnson took the next four en route to a 6-3 victory. Holman and Johnson were behind 2-1, 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4 in the second set, but strong play at the net — including the two aforementioned plays, first from Johnson, then from Holman — helped them come back to win 7-5.

“All three matches on Monday for the conference will be just like that,” Paul Holman said. “Everybody’s playing to get to that next game and the next game. And you know that when you play sectionals, you’re out, you’re done if you don’t go on.

“Every point is important in every game. Our philosophy is always this idea that if you lose one point, come back and get two. And that’s what they did tonight.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

