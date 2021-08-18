High school tennis: Holmen girls sweep Black River Falls

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School girls tennis team picked up a 7-0 nonconference victory over Black River Falls on Wednesday.
The Vikings won all seven matches in straight sets, and Emma Goede beat Jorgi Rios 6-0, 6-0 for a victory at No. 4 singles.
Natalie Stitt beat Ellen Janke 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Hannah Lane and Mayla Engebretson.
Isabel Plossel beat Haylie Schmidt 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Holmen teammate Delaney Gelder took care of Gabi Bernardei Grassi 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
Holmen's No. 2 doubles team of Madelynne Pehl and Adeline Miller recorded a 7-5, 6-0 win over Lauren Lund and Juliet Ayers, and the No. 3 team of Melissa Fixmer and Madison Pickett picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Lily Olson and Lauren Slosser.