High school tennis: La Crosse Aquinas, Onalaska Luther, West Salem have state qualifiers

ALTOONA, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School girls tennis team just missed out on qualifying for the WIAA state tournament on Wednesday, but it will be represented at the individual tournament.

The Blugolds racked up 35 subsectional and sectional points but were edged by Madison Edgewood's 37 in placing second at the Division 2 Altoona Sectional.

But Aquinas, Onalaska Luther and West Salem will all be represented at the individual state tournament at Sports Core in Kohler, Wis., on Oct. 15-17. Edgewood qualified for the team tournament in Kohler on Oct. 24.

Senior Fiona O'Flaherty and freshman Danica Silcox will be joined by the doubles teams of Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill and Charlee Gauger and Ella Reichenbacher in representing Aquinas at the state tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

O'Flaherty (15-1) placed second at No. 1 singles to become a three-time state qualifier, and Silcox (15-1) was the champion at No. 2. Topolski and Thill, both seniors, placed third at No 1 doubles and ran their season record to 12-2. Gauger, a freshman, and Reichenbacher, a senior, are 10-0 after winning the No. 2 doubles bracket.

Onalaska Luther seniors Sarah Hoffe and Cassie Warren continued their unbeaten season by winning the No. 1 doubles championship and will take a 9-0 record to state.