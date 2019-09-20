ONALASKA — Onalaska High School girls tennis coach Kurt Gutknecht is quick to clarify that he doesn’t want to make direct comparisons to Maddie Johnson, and for good reason.
Johnson, a former Hilltopper, made the WIAA Division 1 singles state tournament in each of her four years at Onalaska, including a third-place finish in 2009 as a sophomore and runner-up finishes her junior and senior years.
“We’re talking a totally different level of player when we’re talking about Maddie Johnson,” said Gutknecht, who has been coaching girls tennis at Onalaska since 2001. “I would consider her to be the best girls tennis player this side of the state has seen.”
With that said, Gutknecht sees one of Johnson’s traits in senior Alli Laux: her drive.
A season ago, Laux was two wins away from a singles state appearance. But a loss to Madison West’s Abby Bremel in sectionals all but ended her postseason hopes — a committee could have selected Laux as one of up to eight of the state tournament’s “at-large” qualifiers, but she wasn’t picked.
Laux finished last season with a 28-3 record, and that sectional loss added further motivation to achieving her goal of reaching the state tournament. With a stellar offseason — and, to this point, regular season — Gutknecht, Laux and her teammates think she is on the cusp of reaching that goal.
“Last year, she was kind of upset that she didn’t make it to the state tournament,” Gutknecht said of his senior. “You can either give up, or you can try harder. And (try harder) is what she did, because I tell you what, she has improved so much over last year, it’s incredible.”
Laux said she was on the court nearly every day over the summer. She went to camps and took lessons, and the senior estimates she played three or four hours a day. Gutknecht was afraid Laux might burn out because of all the time she spent on the court, but the opposite happened.
“She even told me one time it’s almost like an addiction to her right now,” Gutknecht said. “She just keeps playing, keeps playing, keeps playing.”
The results have been evident this season. Gutknecht likes the improvements she’s made to her serve, her game at the net and, most noticeably, her forehand. Laux said her forehand has improved to the point where it’s sometimes more potent than her backhand, which is normally her strongest shot.
You have free articles remaining.
“Now, I’m hitting with more top spin, hitting it out in front of me and just going for more winners with that,” Laux said of her forehand.
“She gets to everything,” added fellow senior Faith Leithold, who made the singles state tournament in 2017 and 2018. “You think you hit a good shot, and there she is just to return it back.”
Laux, who is 16-3, moved from No. 2 singles last season to No. 1 singles this season, the spot Leithold held last season. The switch was partly strategic — Leithold is now playing at No. 1 doubles with her twin sister, Chloe, who made the doubles state tournament the same years Faith made singles — in hopes that all three players could make this year’s state tournament.
“It’s hard to get both your No. 1 and 2 singles players (to state),” Gutknecht said. … “Having three strong players, two of them at doubles and one at singles is usually the best bet.”
Both Faith and Chloe have enjoyed the change, even though this is their first time playing doubles together. Faith said it took her some time to adjust, but Chloe said she couldn’t ask for a better partner. Gutknecht likes the pairing, which is 11-2 this year, but would like the two show a “killer instinct.”
“They’re too nice at times,” he said. … “They really should just be throwing (their opponents) off to the wayside, saying, ‘Hey, look, we’re over here, we’re playing, and we’re better than you are. So get off the court.’”
Whether the change was strategic or not, Gutknecht and the Leitholds say Laux’s jump to No. 1 singles is well deserved. Laux’s only losses on the year are to Wausau West’s Natasha Bailey (twice) and Eau Claire Memorial’s Haya Dodin, both of whom made the state tournament last year. And, to start conference play, she beat Logan’s Enya Szymanski, who won the MVC at No. 1 singles and made the state tournament last year, in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
“Just by playing people (who have gone to state) makes me feel like I have a good chance of going to state this year,” Laux said.
Laux knows plenty stands between her and that goal, but she thinks she is hitting her stride as postseason nears.
“I think these past few weeks I’ve been at my top,” she said. “So I hope I can continue that throughout the few weeks left.”