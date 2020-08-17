High school tennis: Onalaska 'super stoked' to get season rolling

“I think it’s probably one of the safest ones for high schoolers to play right now,” Brown said about the sport. “We’re already distanced on our own on the courts, and (Gutknecht) is obviously taking the precautions we need. So I definitely trust (Gutknecht) and the school district to do what we need to do to be safe.”

For some, such as Hitchler, Monday was a continuation of a summer full of tennis. For others, it was an opportunity to get back in the swing of things. Brown would normally play every day during the summer but only got out to the courts about twice a week during the pandemic.

“I feel like after today, it’ll feel like we’re pretty much back to normal,” said Brown, who also helped coach a few youth practices over the summer. “One day out, and you feel pretty good. I feel pretty confident after being out for the day.”

Even though practices are underway, there are still questions to be answered — particularly pertaining to schedules.

Gutknecht said Onalaska’s schedule has been “thrown out” and he’s unsure when the Hilltoppers’ first match will be. It’s likely the team will try to limit long trips for matches — or eliminate them altogether — and with Central and Logan opting to play fall sports in the spring, there are fewer local teams for Onalaska to play.