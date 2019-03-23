The Cashton High School boys track and field team won (79½) and the girls team took third (65½) at an indoor meet held at UW-La Crosse’s Mitchell Hall.
On the boys side, Austin Schaldach won the 200 (24.92 seconds), and then teamed with Kristt Hilden, Michael Barnes, and James Harter to win the 800 relay (1:40.56). Hilden also won the triple jump (40 feet, 7½ inches).
Blair-Taylor’s Preston Guttenberg won the 800 (2:10.30) by .37 seconds over Cashton’s Jarrett Carpenter. Guttenberg also won the mile (4:50.04). B-T’s Mitchell Stegerwald throw of 40 feet won the shot put.
Bangor’s Jaymeson Freit won the 55-meter hurdles (8.76), while Brookwood’s Dan Peterson won the 400 (55.97).
For the girls, Blair-Taylor (70) took second behind Royall (84).
Blair-Taylor’s 3,200 relay (10:54.10) tallied a win, while Kylah Frederixon won the triple jump (34-4½).
Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt won the 200 (28.17) and 55 hurdles (9.13), and led off the winning 800 relay team (1:55.79).
