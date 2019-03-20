Central High School senior Jamar Davis knows that he has one last year to prove himself.
That doesn’t distract Davis from doing what he needs to do. He doesn’t say much about what needs to be done this track and field season — he just goes out and does it. That meant increasing his workload in the offseason.
Davis doesn’t talk about the past. Actually, he hardly talks at all, but coach Chad Wilkinson is fine with that.
“I don’t think I heard him speak until his junior year,” Wilkinson said. “He does have a quietness about him. He’ll get the younger guys going in a warmup, but he doesn’t do a whole lot of yelling.”
Davis doesn’t just want to get back to state at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field and Sports Complex for the WIAA state meet in June, he wants to be successful at state as an individual and as an anchor in two sprint relays.
“We just need to get the job done,” Davis said. “Not try to mess around in practice and do what we need to do to get out and try to get faster.”
At last year's state meet, Davis missed the Division 1 100-meter dash finals by .05 seconds. He ran his preliminary race in 11 seconds flat, but that was good for 12th when he needed to break to top 10 to advance to the finals.
In the offseason, Davis poured his offseason work into the weight room. He also had a couple resources of help: the “TrainHeroic” app and Central powerlifting coach Ryan Bott.
Davis did every line of every workout through the app, according to Wilkinson, and that helped the football and sprinting star with his explosiveness.
“I think he was finally ready to do what it took, and he did exactly what we asked him to do,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson noticed the amount and time Davis put in. Sure, Davis had worked hard in previous offseasons, but the senior cranked it up a notch this time around.
“I don’t really like to dwell on the past other than what I’ve already accomplished,” Davis said. “I stayed in the weight room as much as possible.”
Davis also was a state qualifier with the 400 relay team — it finished 10th in 42.41 seconds — and the 800 relay team that finished seventh (1:28.97).
Wilkinson isn’t sure who is going to fill the spots that Greg Kohler left in both relay races and Damen Pradovic did in the 800 race. However, he does have options.
One of those options is junior Rayhan Siddiqui. Siddiqui ran the third leg of the 400 relay and wants Davis and senior Steven Cross to find redemption in their final races.
“State last year, we got to the finals, but unfortunately we didn’t do as good as we thought we would, but hopefully we can get back to the place we were supposed to be in,” Siddiqui said. “It took a big toll on us. Through practices, we can get back to even better than we were last year.”