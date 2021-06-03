High school track and field: Conference meets upcoming

It has been more than two years since the Logan High School boys and girls track and field teams won MVC championships, and the chance to finally defend them comes Friday.
Conference teams will gather at Empire Stadium in Holmen for the annual tradition of determining who is best, and while individual titles will be won by plenty of new faces, there are some very familiar ones looking to put finishing touches on careers that included championships before last season was missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Onalaska senior Landon Peterson had the most memorable meet two years ago with victories in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Aquinas senior Lukas Beck set up a big WIAA state meet by winning the 200 as a sophomore.
Onalaska senior Lydia Malecek is the returning champ in the 400 and 800, while sister Kora Malecek won the 1,600 and 3,200 as a sophomore. Lydia also won the 800 and Kora the 1,600 and 3,200 when they were freshmen.
Logan junior Kalli Knoble won the high jump as a freshman, and Tomah senior Amanda Valest won the triple jump as a sophomore.
COULEE: Teams from the Coulee Conference will meet Saturday morning in West Salem for their championships.
G-E-T's boys and Viroqua's girls won titles at the 2019 meet.
Westby senior Grace Hebel has the chance to put an exclamation point on a career that started fast when she was a freshman.
Hebel won the 100- and 200-meter dashes that year and added second-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump. Hebel then won the 100, 200 and long jump while placing second in the triple jump as a sophomore.
She owns spots on the state honor roll in both sprints and the triple jump as she tries to add to her five titles on Saturday.
G-E-T senior Rachel Amoth also returns as the 400 champion as does Viroqua junior Jessica Anderson, who won the pole vault as a freshman. Black River Falls senior Asia Rave swept the shot put and discus in 2019 and won the shot put as a freshman the year before.
G-E-T senior Luke Vance won the 100 and ran with the Red Hawks' winning 800 relay two years ago.