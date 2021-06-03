High school track and field: Conference meets upcoming

It has been more than two years since the Logan High School boys and girls track and field teams won MVC championships, and the chance to finally defend them comes Friday.

Conference teams will gather at Empire Stadium in Holmen for the annual tradition of determining who is best, and while individual titles will be won by plenty of new faces, there are some very familiar ones looking to put finishing touches on careers that included championships before last season was missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onalaska senior Landon Peterson had the most memorable meet two years ago with victories in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Aquinas senior Lukas Beck set up a big WIAA state meet by winning the 200 as a sophomore.

Onalaska senior Lydia Malecek is the returning champ in the 400 and 800, while sister Kora Malecek won the 1,600 and 3,200 as a sophomore. Lydia also won the 800 and Kora the 1,600 and 3,200 when they were freshmen.

Logan junior Kalli Knoble won the high jump as a freshman, and Tomah senior Amanda Valest won the triple jump as a sophomore.

COULEE: Teams from the Coulee Conference will meet Saturday morning in West Salem for their championships.