High school track and field roundup: Cashton boys, girls 2nd in SBC meet

Bangor’s team of Gavin Benzing, Nate Crenshaw, Nolan Langrehr and Ben Lockman won the 3,200 relay (9:09.99), and Brookwood’s Dan Peterson had a big day with wins in the 400 (51.35) and runner-up finishes in the 100 (11.67) and 200 (23.9).

SWC Meet

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Prairie du Chien’s boys finished fourth with 54½ points, and its girls placed sixth with 24½.

The boys were led by junior Ryan Wall, who was third in the pole vault (10-6) and discus (126-9). The Blackhawks also placed third in the 3,200 relay when Max Anthony, Spencer Dehart, Lucas Kramer and Bryce Priebe were timed at 9:35.96.

Prairie du Chien’s girls were led by senior Meg Katzung, who was third in the pole vault (8-0), and long jump (15-3½) and sophomore Teagan Radloff, who was third in the triple jump (31-6½) and 400 (1:03..81).

Onalaska Last Chance

ONALASKA — Onalaska’s Landon Peterson, Holmen’s Kaden Banks, Logan’s Wyatt Peterson, Aquinas’ Lilly Gyllander, Holmen’s Kamryn McNally, Holmen’s Rayna Baumgarn and Sparta’s Araina Roderick all won two events at this unscored meet.