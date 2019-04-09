HOLMEN — The Holmen High School boys and girls track and field teams posted dominant performances in winning championships in the MVC/Coulee meet at Empire Stadium on Tuesday.
The boys team scored 186 points to finish comfortably ahead of second-place G-E-T (103), and the girls accumulated 131 points and finish ahead of second-place G-E-T (88.16).
The boys were led by junior Ben Labuzzetta, who won the 100 (11.17), 200 (21.82) and helped the Vikings win the 400 relay (45.43). Brett Holden, Tate Grass and Tyler Rodriguez also ran on that winning relay team.
Labuzzetta held off Central’s Jamar Davis (11.2) in the 100 and Tomah’s Baily Hyatt (22.89) in the 200. Grass added a victory in the long jump (19-0).
G-E-T junior Davis Wenthe won the 400 (52.06), 110 hurdles (15.47) and high jump (6-4) in addition to helping the Red Hawks win the 1,600 relay (3:36.68).
The familiar faces of Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi and G-E-T’s Doug Feyen were the distance winners for the boys. Vannucchi won the 1,600 (4:30.01) and Feyen the 3,200 (10:16.91).
Holmen’s Caleb Butler helped his team total by winning the shot put (47-3) and placing second in the discus (128-2). Teammate Kaden Banks won the discus (137-6).
Freshman Kamryn McNally led Holmen’s girls by winning the 100 (13.28) and helping the 400 relay team win with a time of 53.05. Sophomore Melanie Roberts won the pole vault for the Vikings at 9-0.
Seniors Baylea Wilk (triple jump, 30-11¾) and Molly Graff (discus, 113-1) were also event winners for Holmen.
The runner-up Red Hawks were led by sophomore Rachel Amoth, who won the 400 (1:03.52) and ran with the winning 1,600 relay (4:28.05). Freshman Quinn Wenthe won the 300 hurdles (52.13) and ran with the winning relay, and sophomore Caden Miralles ran with the relay, won the 200 (27.99) and placed second in the 100 (13.5).
Bangor Open
BANGOR — Cashton’s Jarrett Carpenter had a big meet for the Cashton boys in a meet that didn’t keep team scores.
Carpenter, a sophomore, won the 800 (2:08.12), helped the Eagles win the 1,600 relay (3:51.44) and placed second in the 400 (54.51). Teammate Kristt Hilden also ran with the relay and won the triple jump (41-1).
Aquinas senior Bryce Lee won the shot put (45-7½) and discus (117-2), and sophomore teammate Lukas Beck won the 100 (11.19). Senior Evan Weber was second in the 100 (11.31) and 200 (23.49) for the Blugolds.
Logan received wins from Tyler Harris (200, 22.76), Sterling Roper (110 hurdles, 16.21) and Thomas Flottmeyer (pole vault, 11-0).
Junior Lexi Donarski and senior Shelby Thicke led the Aquinas girls with multiple victories. Donarski won the 100 (12.55), Thicke the 300 hurdles (53.32), and they teamed up as half of the winning 800 relay (1:49.39).
Cashton sophomore Adelynn Hyatt won the 200 (27.29), 100 hurdles (16.54) and high jump (5-2), and sophomore teammate Annie Schreier won the long jump (16-0) and shot put (33-9).
Logan’s Greta Trapp won the 1,600 (5:45.21) and teammates Ellie Haverland won the 3,200 (12:56.62) and Violette Hanson-Myers the pole vault (9-0).