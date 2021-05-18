High school track and field roundup: Holmen boys, girls victorious at Holmen Open

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School boys and girls track and field teams won championships at the Holmen Open on Tuesday with scores of 239 and 176½, respectively.
Junior Max LeClaire was a double winner for the Vikings with victories in the 100 (12.12) and high jump (5-10), and senior teammate Kaden Banks won the shot put (48-0½) and discus (164-9). Sophomore Andrew Weiss ran with the winning 800 (1:41.98) and 1,600 (3:42.88) relay teams.
Tomah senior Baily Hyatt won the 200 (23.24) and long jump (20-0) and helped the Timberwolves win the 400 relay (46.92). He was also part of Tomah’s second-place run in the 1,600 relay (3:44.25).
Holmen’s girls were led by senior Rayna Baumgarn, who won the shot put (32-11½) and discus (107-0). Junior Kamryn McNally won the 100 (13.35) and ran with the winning 400 relay (52.88). Senior Abigail Molstad also ran with that relay and won the triple jump (31-1).
Tomah had double winners in sophomore Britney Janiszewski — 200 (28.73) and 400 (1:06.2) — and senior Hannah Wilcox-Borg — 800 (2:31.93) and 1,600 (5:35.84.
Aquinas Invitational
Central’s boys swept the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays with times of 48.16, 1:34.74 and 3:42.37 in a meet ran on their track, and junior Jobe Neusius ran on the 800 and 1,600 teams, Isaac Dauffenbach ran one leg in the 800 relay win and won the 200 with a time of 23.41.
Aquinas senior Lukas Beck won the 100 (11.43), while freshman teammate Jonathan Skemp won the 800 (2:11.31) and senior teammate Andrew Skemp won the 3,200 (9:50.5.). Jonathan Skemp also ran with the winning distance medley relay team (11:27.2) for the Blugolds.
Central junior Jackson Warren won the high jump (5-10), and Central sophomore Bennett Fried was victorious in the long jump (20-1½).
The Aquinas girls posted victories in the 800 relay (2:01.23) and distance medley (14:14.2), and senior Grace Gyllander won the triple jump (33-9½) to match her winning performance with the 800 relay and second-place finish in the long jump (14-11½).
Central sophomore Brittney Mislivecek won the long jump (16-1), and Brookwood junior Mckenzie Woods won the 100 hurdles (17.47) and 300 hurdles (52.31).
West Salem Invitational
WEST SALEM — G-E-T won the girls team championship with 177 points and its boys finished second (122.5) behind West Salem (202).
The G-E-T girls won five events: Senior Caden Miralles won the 200 (27.60), freshman Adrianna Rotering won the 3,200 (12:53.51), junior Quinn Wenthe won the 300 hurdles (46.91), senior Rachel Amoth won the long jump (16-3¾), and senior Mikayla Wright won the shot put (35-7).
Wenthe was also second in the high jump (4-8), while Amoth was second in the triple jump (32-11).
Westby senior Grace Hebel was part of three victories and helped the Norsemen finish second (139). Hebel won the 100 (13.07), triple jump (33-5½) and was part of the 1,600 relay team — along with senior Ali Weninger and sophomores Meghan Nelson and Audra Johnson — that won the event in 4:23.65.
West Salem (123) finished third as a team, followed by Onalaska Luther (84), Viroqua (70), Black River Falls (45) and Arcadia (28).
The West Salem boys were led by senior Nathan Gribble and strong performances in the distance races.
Gribble won the shot put (54-11½) and the discus (155-8), the former of which set a new school record.
The Panthers had the top three finishers in the 1,600 and 3,200, with junior Max Wolf winning the 1,600 (4:48.43) and senior Charlie McKinney winning the 3,200 (10:42.56).
West Salem senior Adam Gorski won the 100 (11.63), while the Panthers’ 1,600 relay team of senior Carson Mooney and juniors Brady Scallon, Noah LaFleur and Connor Brown won the event in 3:42.32 and the 3,200 relay team of Scallon, McKinney, Mooney and junior Vincent Schwarz won the event in 8:40.87.
G-E-T junior Will Thompson won three events and senior Luke Vance two to help the team finish second.
Thompson won the 110 hurdles (16.53), high jump (5-8) and long jump (18-4¾), while Vance won the 200 (22.68) and 400 (51.73).
Westby junior Evan Gluch won the triple jump (36-1¼) and pole vault (12-6).
Arcadia (94.5) finished third as a team, followed by Luther (79), Black River Falls (72), Viroqua (57) and Westby (51).