High school track and field roundup: Onalaska's boys and girls win Holmen Invitational

HOLMEN — The Onalaska High School boys and girls track and field teams won championships at the Holmen Invitational Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers scored 180 points to hold off second-place Holmen (157) in the boys competition and 207½ to beat runner-up Holmen (152) in the girls competition.
Onalaska's boys got victories from Nick Odom (200-meter dash, 24.02 seconds; long jump, 20 feet, 3½ inches), Avian Urbanek (100, 11.84), Jacob Oyen (1,600, 4:53.95), Austin Oyen (3,200, 10:38.88), Gavin Ridge (300 hurdles, 44.39) and Kasey Barth (triple jump, 37-4).
Onalaska’s 1,600 relay team of Jacob Oyen, Tyler Lee, Carson Nagy and Nick Rudrud won the event in 3:46.68.
The Vikings’ got wins from Kaden Banks (shot put, 46-5½; discus, 159-5), Bennett Gunderson (400, 54.32), Tanner Groshek (800, 2:03.79) and Ty Leeser (110 hurdles, 17.9).
Holmen’s 400 relay team of Leeser, Luke LeClaire, Max LeClaire and Myles Boayue won the event in 45.33, while its 800 relay team of Matthew McBride, Bronsen Mathison, Dane Rosenow and Seth Heiser won the event in 1:41.73.
Cashton’s Jack Schlesner won the high jump (6-2), while Onalaska Luther’s Eli Bolstad won the pole vault (11-6).
The Knights (106 points) finished third as a team, while Cashton (61) was fourth. Sparta (54) was fifth, and De Soto (17) was eighth.
In the girls portion, Onalaska got wins from Josie Blum (300 hurdles, 51.25; triple jump, 32-4½), Taylor Molling (100, 13.41), Lydia Malecek (800, 2:13.01), Amalia Malecek (1,600, 5:13.98), Kora Malecek (3,200, 10:28.01) and Jenna Richgels (long jump, 15-9).
The Hilltoppers’ 1,600 relay team of Molling, Jillian Lonning, Alli Thomas and Aubrey Clements won the event in 4:20.73.
Holmen’s Kamryn McNally won the pole vault (10-0), while Rayna Baumgarn won the discus (103-4).
Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt won the 100 hurdles (16.46), while Annie Schreier won the shot put (35-½).
Schreier, Adelynn Hyatt, Braylee Hyatt and Jaiden Hansbery won the 400 relay (51.74) and 800 relay (1:48.79).
De Soto’s Trinity Vento won the 400 (1:05.08), and Natalie Randa won the high jump (5-0).
Onalaska Luther’s Cassie Warren won the 200 in 28.26.
The Knights finished third as a team with 79 points, while Cashton (69½) was fourth, Sparta (64½) was fifth and De Soto (58) was sixth.
Tomah Invitational
TOMAH — The Aquinas girls won the team title with 115 points, edging Westby by one point.
The Blugolds got wins from Grace Gyllander (long jump, 15-6) and its 400 relay team of Grace Gyllander, Sara Gyllander, Macy Donarski and Andrea White (52.41).
Aquinas also had a host of second-place finishes in White (100, 12.99), Grace Gyllander (triple jump, 33-2½), Karlie Meyer (800, 2:26.15), Lilly Gyllander (100 hurdles, 16.68), Gretta Gyllander (high jump, 4-6) and its 800 relay team of Donarski, Gretta Gyllander, Maddie Murphy and Maddy Kratt (1:57.11).
The Norsemen were led by Grace Hebel, who won the 100 (12.74) and 200 (26.73), while Meghan Nelson won the pole vault (8-6).
Central’s 800 relay team of Adeline Marcou-Smart, Libby Mickelson, Ncaylee Niemann and Kya Smith won the event in 1:55.38, while its 3,200 relay team of Katie Christensen, Jenna Hutschenreuter, Julia Poelma and Emilia Veum won the event in 11:01.
The RiverHawks’ Brittney Mislivecek won the triple jump (33-3¼).
Tomah (108½) finished third as a team, while Central (98½) was fifth and Logan (63½) was seventh.
In the boys portion, Central (117½) finished second behind Wisconsin Dells (141½).
Aquinas was close behind with 116 points.
The RiverHawks’ Jackson Warren won the high jump (5-8) and was second in the long jump (20-8½). He was also part of Central’s 800 relay team, along with Quinn Servais, Jobe Neusius and Isaac Dauffenbach, which won the event in 1:33.34.
Servais also finished second in the 300 hurdles (43.69).
The RiverHawks’ 3,200 relay team of Micah Mosley, Preston Graul, Kody Pretasky and Carver Stenslien won the event in 8:49.4.
The Blugolds were led by Lukas Beck, who won the 100 (10.83) and 200 (22.35), while they also got wins from Ryan Conzemius (400, 52.55), Andrew Skemp (800, 2:00.81) and Jonathan Skemp (3,200, 10:33).
Aquinas’ 400 relay team of Beck, Mathew Reuteman, David Malin and Quinn Miskowski won the event in 45.07.
Tomah got wins from Baily Hyatt (long jump, 20-8½) and Evan Westpfahl (discus, 128-7), while Westby’s Evan Gluch won the pole vault (12-0).
Hyatt finished second in the 100 (11.12) and Westpfahl second in the shot put (44-3), while Gluch was second in the triple jump (36-4½).
The Timberwolves (100) finished fourth as a team, while the Norsemen (84) were sixth and Logan (24) was seventh.