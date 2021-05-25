High school track and field roundup: Onalaska's boys and girls win Holmen Invitational

The Blugolds got wins from Grace Gyllander (long jump, 15-6) and its 400 relay team of Grace Gyllander, Sara Gyllander, Macy Donarski and Andrea White (52.41).

Aquinas also had a host of second-place finishes in White (100, 12.99), Grace Gyllander (triple jump, 33-2½), Karlie Meyer (800, 2:26.15), Lilly Gyllander (100 hurdles, 16.68), Gretta Gyllander (high jump, 4-6) and its 800 relay team of Donarski, Gretta Gyllander, Maddie Murphy and Maddy Kratt (1:57.11).

The Norsemen were led by Grace Hebel, who won the 100 (12.74) and 200 (26.73), while Meghan Nelson won the pole vault (8-6).

Central’s 800 relay team of Adeline Marcou-Smart, Libby Mickelson, Ncaylee Niemann and Kya Smith won the event in 1:55.38, while its 3,200 relay team of Katie Christensen, Jenna Hutschenreuter, Julia Poelma and Emilia Veum won the event in 11:01.

The RiverHawks’ Brittney Mislivecek won the triple jump (33-3¼).

Tomah (108½) finished third as a team, while Central (98½) was fifth and Logan (63½) was seventh.

In the boys portion, Central (117½) finished second behind Wisconsin Dells (141½).

Aquinas was close behind with 116 points.