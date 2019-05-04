West Salem High School's boys (116 points) and G-E-T's girls (104½) claimed team championships in a SCC/Coulee Challenge track and field meet run at UW-La Crosse on Friday.
G-E-T's boys (109) and Viroqua's girls (91½) finished second.
Arcadia's Michael Schweisthal and Kaden Lisowski were double winners in the boys competition with individual and relay victories.
Schweisthal won the 300 hurdles (41.9) and Lisowski the 800 (2:00.82), and they teamed up as half of the Raiders' 3,200 relay, which won in a time of 8:23.84.
West Salem's boys had two individual winners and won the meet with a balanced performance. Senior Joe Wopat won the triple jump (41-11¾) and sophomore Nathan Gribble the discus (125-8), but Wopat added finishes of second place in the 200 (23.73) and third in the 400 (52.15).
G-E-T's Davis Wenthe won two individual events with a time of 50.37 in the 400 and 15.03 in the 110 hurdles. Onalaska Luther's David Vannucchi won the 1,600 (4:19.68) and G-E-T's Doug Feyen the 3,200 (9:57.06).
Black River Falls sophomore Asia Rave had a big day with victories in the shot put (35-10) and discus (114-0), and teammate Abigail Ross won the 100 (13.59).
G-E-T senior Dana Feyen won the 3,200 with a dominant performance of 10:48.94. Viroqua senior Jillian Weston was second (11:32.39).
La Crescent Invitational
LA CRESCENT — No team scores were kept, but La Crescent's girls received a strong performance from Ella Baudek, who won the 100 hurdles (17.06) and 300 hurdles (51.38). Teammate Sarah Thesing, who was second in the 100 hurdles, won the high jump (4-8), and Emmarie Byom won the pole vault (8-4).
The Lancers also received victories from Amanda Iverson (100, 13.08) and Cali Esser (200, 28.68).
La Crescent's boys picked up victories in eight events — three of them relays.
La Crescent won the 400 relay (45.45), 1,600 relay (3:48.39) and 3,200 relay (8:52.54).
Alex Boudreau, who won the 800 (2:03.71), and Jake Boudreau, who won the 1,600 (4:52.87) ran with the winning 1,600 relay to become double winners with Jacob Hogan, who crossed the line first in the 200 (23.88) and 400 (53.16).
Thomas Lechnir ran with the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.