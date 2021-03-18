High school volleyball: Cashton hands Bangor first loss of season in five-set thriller

BANGOR — On the smooth and powerful left-handed swing of Adelynn Hyatt, the Cashton High School volleyball team retook the momentum it squandered two sets before.

After her team dropped the first three points of what could have been a decisive fourth set for Bangor, the senior hitter buried a kill into the floor and followed with a pair of blocks and another kill.

Senior hitter McKenzie Peters kept the run going with a kill of her own, and Hyatt sent a forceful spike at Cardinals junior hitter Madisyn Herman, who didn’t make the clean dig. And as Bangor crept to the net to try to neutralize Hyatt, she tipped a shot over the Cardinals’ wall to give the Eagles a four-point advantage.

That was enough of a lead for Cashton to hold onto and force a fifth set, which it won to hand Scenic Bluffs Conference foe Bangor a 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 loss, its first of the season.

Eagles coach Luke Lukaszewski paused to collect his thoughts and emotions after the game before describing a resilient group.

“I don’t really have words. It’s just amazing,” said Lukaszewski, whose team bounced back from a loss to Royall on Tuesday and improved to 5-2. “This kind of proves where our program is at. We can be competitive with anybody.”