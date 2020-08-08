High school volleyball: George waits for answers to volleyball season

This is typically a week for the George family to take a week of vacation.
With the beginning of the school year a few weeks away and the start of volleyball season before that, it’s a final chance to just get away before their lives start to get crazy.
“We usually make it a road trip,” Aquinas High School volleyball coach Nellie George said. “That gives us a lot of time in the car.”
Her husband Ben drives, while Maddie and Jake watch videos, communicate with their friends or do anything else that interests them in the back seat.
Nellie spends that precious time planning out the first three weeks of practice.
“That’s where it all gets hammered out,” she said. “And now, we aren’t on vacation this year, and I’m not even sure I have a practice to plan.”
George officially has August off after the WIAA announced last month that volleyball won’t begin practice until Sept. 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A vacation never did get booked, and George still has a wait to work with players again.
That start date could change — as could the entire season — before it is reached with the fluidity of the situation.
“What we think can happen today,” George said, “may be completely different tomorrow.”
George hopes Aquinas, which was Division 3 state runner-up last season, will be able to play volleyball this fall. Like everyone else, she’s not sure that will happen.
The Blugolds have won at least a share of four straight MVC championships, and they don’t know when they will get the chance to build on that streak.
Aquinas did have a couple of weeks to get together when the La Crosse County COVID-19 compass was in orange and not red.
George split the team into groups and brought them to the gym at different times of the day until compass changed, and practices were no longer an option.
Nine players were allowed to be in the Reinhart Athletic Complex with George during those practice times, so those turned into busy days for the coach.
“Once partners were established, they couldn’t change,” she said. “I was wearing a mask, and there was hand sanitizer coming in and hand sanitizer going out.
“There were so many protocols, but we had to follow them to keep everyone as safe as they could possibly be while still getting into the gym.”
George split her four groups up into one-hour sessions — with windows to allow for safe transition in between — and found a quick positive to working with fewer players at one time. She said she spent more time than ever talking to everyone in the gym and learning more about every one of her players.
And while the work they did together wasn’t all that intricate and strategic, George found it to certainly be worthwhile to provide the opportunity.
“It wasn’t ideal because there isn’t a whole lot you can do just with partners and no other interactions,” George said. “You are kind of limited, and it was basically skill development with a partner.
“It’s form. Passing form, serving form. But the kids didn’t even care because they were happy to be there.”
What the game will look like when the time comes to play is unknown.
George hopes to learn soon the answers to many questions. Will fans be allowed at matches? How much interaction will be allowed between players? What will point celebrations — a legitimate part of the game — look like?
“If I had my choice, we’ll participate in the fall and keep it where it is,” said George, who said a spring season would interfere with the club volleyball schedule, AAU basketball and force players to make difficult choices. “Fall is the most ideal.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!