High school volleyball: George waits for answers to volleyball season

George hopes Aquinas, which was Division 3 state runner-up last season, will be able to play volleyball this fall. Like everyone else, she’s not sure that will happen.

The Blugolds have won at least a share of four straight MVC championships, and they don’t know when they will get the chance to build on that streak.

Aquinas did have a couple of weeks to get together when the La Crosse County COVID-19 compass was in orange and not red.

George split the team into groups and brought them to the gym at different times of the day until compass changed, and practices were no longer an option.

Nine players were allowed to be in the Reinhart Athletic Complex with George during those practice times, so those turned into busy days for the coach.

“Once partners were established, they couldn’t change,” she said. “I was wearing a mask, and there was hand sanitizer coming in and hand sanitizer going out.

“There were so many protocols, but we had to follow them to keep everyone as safe as they could possibly be while still getting into the gym.”