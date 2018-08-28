The Holmen High School volleyball team knows what it’s like to be at the top, but still not be completely satisfied.
The Vikings got a taste of being the MVC champion last season, a spot that was shared with Aquinas as both teams finished with 10 wins and two losses in conference play. But now, behind the powerful drive of five seniors, Holmen wants to be the sole owner of the MVC title.
“It’s always on the forefront of our mind, especially starting off in the beginning of the season,” Holmen coach Sammie Maier said of possibly winning the MVC. “The first milestone is getting through conference play and coming out on top and we have a tough conference so coming into those (conference) games you never know who will come out on top.”
The Vikings opened up conference play Thursday with a 25-17, 25-18. 21-25, 25-16 win over Central. The game showcased senior Kenzie Winker’s hitting power as she led the team with a game-high 14 kills. Winker, who committed to playing volleyball at Viterbo next fall, held a career-total of 743 kills heading into the Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Friday. She had 284 kills during her junior season, as well as 151 digs.
Senior Emily Wall is also warming up her hitting arm after a junior year that included 230 kills and 106 digs. The Vikings’ hitters receive help from setter Sam Millard, who had 373 assists last season, and Junior Lynsey Anderson, who had 19 assists against Central.
“We have a really strong group,” Maier said. “We’ve got a great group of senior leaders and they’re out for blood this year. They know it’s their last year and they want to leave it all on the court and be successful and get better every day.”
Powerhouse hitter Winker echoed Maier’s thoughts — playing with experienced players has brought strength to the team, while the addition of newcomers has been adding another angle to the Vikings way of play.
“We (seniors) have been playing together about seven years now and we all know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so it’s easy to play together,” Winker said. “Everyone else on the team has made easy to work with so now we can run the team how we want.”
With the handful of seniors, Maier still had spots to fill which came with hard decisions from having the depth of a 13-person roster. Just days before the season officially started, Maier was unsure of how her starting six would look due the fact that she has an abundance of young players eager to start their varsity career.
With the experienced players and newcomers getting their first taste of varsity volleyball, the Vikings have little sore spots to work on, according to Maier.
“I don’t think we have any really big weakness or sore spot on the team,” she said. “We’re pretty balanced from the standpoint of old or young. Some of our less experienced players are coming in to fill some shoes, and they’re definitely up to the challenge and the ability is there.”