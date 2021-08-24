High school volleyball: Holmen starts with sweep of Onalaska

ONALASKA — It didn't matter what number Holmen High School volleyball coach Sammi Maier called at the net on Tuesday night.

Whether it was Mara Schmidt or Kyla Christnovich, Rayna McArdle or Kendra Winker, Harley Bartels or Chloe Hammond.

The hitters — across the line — produced for the Vikings as they opened their season with an impressive 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 MVC victory over Onalaska. Holmen used a very balanced attack and came back from a troublesome stretch during the second set to capture control and a lead it held the rest of the match.

"We have a lot of depth as far as hitters go on our roster," Maier said. "Whoever is in the front row at any point of a game can put a ball down for us, so that's definitely a strength we have at this time.

"And our setters did a good job of moving the ball around, and that makes everyone a threat at the net, which is a great thing to have."

Hammond, a senior, had 11 kills, and McArdle, a sophomore added seven during a balanced performance that keep the Vikings moving forward after a successful spring season.