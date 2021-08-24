High school volleyball: Holmen starts with sweep of Onalaska

ONALASKA — It didn't matter what number Holmen High School volleyball coach Sammi Maier called at the net on Tuesday night.
Whether it was Mara Schmidt or Kyla Christnovich, Rayna McArdle or Kendra Winker, Harley Bartels or Chloe Hammond.
The hitters — across the line — produced for the Vikings as they opened their season with an impressive 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 MVC victory over Onalaska. Holmen used a very balanced attack and came back from a troublesome stretch during the second set to capture control and a lead it held the rest of the match.
"We have a lot of depth as far as hitters go on our roster," Maier said. "Whoever is in the front row at any point of a game can put a ball down for us, so that's definitely a strength we have at this time.
"And our setters did a good job of moving the ball around, and that makes everyone a threat at the net, which is a great thing to have."
Hammond, a senior, had 11 kills, and McArdle, a sophomore added seven during a balanced performance that keep the Vikings moving forward after a successful spring season.
Holmen advanced to a WIAA sectional semifinal before losing for the only time last spring and rose to the occasion against its biggest rival after practicing for less than a week.
The Hilltoppers played their best stretch midway through the second set and turned a 5-1 deficit into a 12-7 lead after a four-point run capped by a kill from senior Olivia Tillman.
But Holmen reeled Onalaska back in by scoring the next five points to tie it and eight of the next 10 to take a 15-14 lead on a kill from McArdle.
"We knew we had some weaknesses to work on, and those weaknesses came alive tonight," Onalaska coach Jess Rohde said. "It was early-season errors that really killed us."
The Vikings minimized their errors as much as could be hoped for in a first match of the season and kept the ball moving through McArdle and senior Marissa Pederson. Pederson led Holmen with 17 assists, and McArdle added 14.
Senior Ellie Kline added 21 digs and McArdle a pair of aces.
"Everyone killed it," Christnovich said. "Our team dynamic is great, and I think that really boosts our level of play."
Onalaska was led by sophomore Claire Pedretti's seven kills, senior Ava Smith's six kills, senior Jennifer Garves' 15 assists, senior Addi Wick's 10 digs and Tillman's three blocks.
Holmen hitters took turns controlling the action with Christnovich and Hammond taking care of things at the end of the match. Both had two kills near the end of the third set, and Christnovich served the last three points after a Hammond kill made it 22-16.
That gave the Vikings a significant win, no matter when it comes on the calendar.
"We didn't have a lot of time to prepare for them since we just started practice on Wednesday," said Kline, who teams with Kassie Mueller as Holmen's captains, "but we knew we had to prepare enough to take them because it's a big game, a big conference game and sets the tone for the future."
