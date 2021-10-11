 Skip to main content
High school volleyball: Holmen sweeps La Crosse Logan

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team stayed unbeaten in the MVC with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 victory over Logan on Monday.

Senior Mara Schmidt had 10 kills and nine digs for the Vikings (26-2, 12-0), while classmate Harley Bartels added nine kills and six blocks.

Senior Marissa Pederson reached 1,000 career assists with 22, while classmate Ellie Kline had 20 digs and sophomore Rayna McArdle had nine assists and three aces.

Ava Dettwiler had nine digs, eight assists and seven kills for the Rangers, who got nine kills and six digs from Jazzy Davis.

