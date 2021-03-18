High school volleyball: Holmen sweeps past La Crosse Central to remain unbeaten

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team had to keep the pressure on Central in the third set of their match on Thursday.

The Vikings had already won the first two sets, and the RiverHawks had shown the ability in prior matches to come back and win.

But starting a comeback down two sets is much more difficult than trailing by one, and Holmen left little doubt in that by the way it completed a 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 victory over Central at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House.

The match was a battle between unbeaten teams, and the Vikings walked away with a 5-0 record, while the RiverHawks fell to 5-1.

"We've really been working on our blocking, and I thought our blocks got a lot better throughout the (match)," Holmen senior Sydney Jahr said. "We were able to shut their outsides down, and that was important."

The Vikings scored seven of the first 10 points in the third set and led 21-9 before the RiverHawks closed the gap a bit. Junior Mara Schmidt and Jahr put Holmen in that position as big contributors to a 5-1 run that gave it that advantage.