High school volleyball: Holmen's Ellie Kline is spring player of the year

The Holmen High School volleyball team has only played once this season and practiced a few more times than that.
But the Vikings showed a lot in sweeping Onalaska on Tuesday. Some of that, players said, can be traced back to a spring season that was played undefeated until a WIAA sectional semifinal.
And a big reason for that, in addition to the depth and balance that Holmen had, was libero Ellie Kline. Whether it was by getting to a ball no one thought she’d get to, keeping everyone on the court on the same page or supplying a needed pep talk her teammates, Kline was there.
Kline will be one player occupying a big role in determining the Vikings’ ceiling this fall, and she does so as the returning Tribune player of the year for spring volleyball.
Holmen has high hopes with Kline and a host of seniors who set the tone for the coming months before they had their first practice last week.
“There was, obviously, a very small break between those two seasons,” Kline said after the 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Hilltoppers. “I think we’ve been able to take the momentum we started last season and roll it right into this season.
“After getting to the sectional last spring, we’re very hungry this fall.”
The Vikings won their first 12 matches before running into DeForest during a sectional semifinal at Beaver Dam, and the Norskies prevailed in a five-set match that included 30 digs from Kline.
It was just a typical performance for Kline, who joined the varsity roster as a freshman and became captain as a sophomore. Her junior season was good enough to separate her from the pack of players who participated in the spring season and ultimately Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt in being selected as the area’s top player.
“Ellie’s the floor leader, and we always know we can count on her,” junior middle hitter Kyla Christnovich said. “When we get down, like we did a couple times (against Onalaska), she just really motivates us to get through it.
“She’s a great captain.”
Kline is a three-sport star at Holmen, contributing to the basketball team as point guard and the softball team as a catcher. She helped the Vikings follow up the shortened spring volleyball season with a run to the Division 1 sectional finals and 20-8 performance in softball.
She posted 373 digs for averages of 7.0 per set and 24.9 per match and had just five errors on 269 service attempts for a 98.1-percent success rate. Kline also had 46 assists.
“We’ve been playing together since elementary school, middle school,” outside hitter Mara Schmidt said of Kline. “She’s always been super determined and someone who works insanely hard.
“She’s also very humble, and she isn’t just out there pushing herself, she’s out there pushing others to make them better. It’s amazing for us to have her on the court because we know we can always count on here for what we need.”