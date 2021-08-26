High school volleyball: Holmen's Ellie Kline is spring player of the year

The Holmen High School volleyball team has only played once this season and practiced a few more times than that.

But the Vikings showed a lot in sweeping Onalaska on Tuesday. Some of that, players said, can be traced back to a spring season that was played undefeated until a WIAA sectional semifinal.

And a big reason for that, in addition to the depth and balance that Holmen had, was libero Ellie Kline. Whether it was by getting to a ball no one thought she’d get to, keeping everyone on the court on the same page or supplying a needed pep talk her teammates, Kline was there.

Kline will be one player occupying a big role in determining the Vikings’ ceiling this fall, and she does so as the returning Tribune player of the year for spring volleyball.

Holmen has high hopes with Kline and a host of seniors who set the tone for the coming months before they had their first practice last week.

“There was, obviously, a very small break between those two seasons,” Kline said after the 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Hilltoppers. “I think we’ve been able to take the momentum we started last season and roll it right into this season.

“After getting to the sectional last spring, we’re very hungry this fall.”