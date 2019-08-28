There are two things that Aquinas High School volleyball coach Nellie George prioritizes on the court in every practice and every game — serve receive and passing.
George’s opinion is that they make the difference in every point played, and she liked what she saw when the Blugolds took down Onalaska 25-23, 25-21, 25-13 in an MVC match at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Aquinas, which has tied for the last two conference titles and won the 2016 championship outright, showcased a dominant serve receive as a new season with a roster filled with experienced players and high expectations got rolling.
“Our serve receive is the best starting off this year than it was the last two years. I always say that in the gym, the most important things are serve receive and passing,” Geroge said after Tuesday’s victory. “Our passing was decent, but the serve receive was probably as good as it’s ever been … and I was pleasantly surprised with that.”
It’s hard to be surprised — at this stage — by anything a group led by seniors Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker and Taylor Theusch accomplish.
The Blugolds have a 80-20 record since Donarski joined them as a freshman and are 49-15 since Becker and Theusch came over from Cochrane-Fountain City as sophomores.
That group gets scarier when adding in more established talent like junior Natalie Warren and sophomore Jacy Weisbrod, both of whom contributed a lot during last season’s MVC co-championship and run to the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals.
The more they play together, the more they can master what George teaches them.
Donarski agrees with George when it comes to the team’s strength in serve receive and the need for consistent passing. Consistent passing is a necessity because when a team has an experienced setter like Theusch, all that’s needed is a nice pass for a strong kill to hit the court on the other side of the net.
“We’re definitely getting better with our passes,” Donarski said. “When we get our passes to Taylor, she can set to whoever she wants, and she’ll always get the ball right where we want it.
“Then, we have a ton of great hitters on our team that can hit it wherever we see an opening.”
Donarski opened the season with 17 kills against the Hilltoppers, and Theusch drove the offense with 31 assists.
Weisbrod played a prominent role in the front row as a freshman, but that role will shift a bit this fall as she becomes a six-rotation player and spends even more time on the court.
The change has been a learning curve for the outside hitter, but she’s slowly becoming accustomed to the additional demands of playing in the front and back.
“Last year I just had to hit,” Weisbrod said. “But this year a lot of people left, especially in the back row, so I have to step up which was difficult before there’s no room for mistakes.”
There are four key players from last year not back due to graduation, and depth could be an issue after the Blugolds played Onalaska with just two players on their bench.
Aquinas took any focus away from the number on the roster by playing with a lot of energy on Tuesday. Weisbrod said that energy can make a big difference in the kind of season the Blugolds have.
“The energy we brought tonight was amazing and I think it was even louder than last year,” Weisbrod said. “There’s fewer players, but there’s a lot more energy that we can trust and fall back on.”