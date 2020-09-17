High school volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas fights to fend off Westby

Berg led Westby with 14 kills and forced the Blugolds to counter her with three players at times.

"She was a major factor," said Westby coach Arena Kvamme, whose team played without injured regular starters Bethany Roethel and Olivia Nelson. "With her height (6-foot-1) and the fact that she's a lefty, that throws a lot of teams off. At one point, (the Blugolds) had to triple block her because she played so well in the front row."

Berg started the match with a kill and ended the first set with another after the Norsemen recovered from losing a big lead. Aquinas battled back from a 19-12 deficit and took a 22-20 lead before Berg struck three times over the final seven points of the 25-23 victory.

"We had to have three people blocking her at times because it isn't often that you see a lefty middle (hitter)," Weisbrod said. "She found a lot of holes, and we had to do a lot of adjusting, but I thought we did pretty well with the adjustments we made."

The Blugolds trailed by as many as four points in the second set, and Weisbrod finished that one off at 25-22 with a big kill. Aquinas never trailed while winning the third 25-17 and had the help of two late Macy Donarski aces to take the advantage in the match.