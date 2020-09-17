High school volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas fights to fend off Westby

The Aquinas High School volleyball team knew its hands would be full Thursday night.
Westby responded by providing an even bigger challenge than expected.
The Norsemen beat the Blugolds in the first set, held a lead through most of the second and put together a huge push at the end of the third, but Aquinas found a way to hold on for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 nonconference victory.
"We, obviously, have some things we have to work on, but so does everybody," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "We've had a little over a week of practice, and it's hard to get into a flow in your second match when the season is so short.
"But we're all in the same boat, so we just have to find ways to win, and we did that tonight."
Junior Jacy Weisbrod had 19 kills, while sophomore Shealyn Bahr added 12 and senior Tori Nolte 10 as the Blugolds (2-0) worked through some struggles from beginning to end in front of a sparse crowd at the RAC.
With family members allowed to attend, there were around 50 spectators for the match to go with a spirited group of players from Westby's lower level teams.
The Norsemen (1-1) were on the attack from the first serve and used a combination of senior Macy Stellner and sophomore Jayda Berg to keep Aquinas — last season's WIAA Division 4 state runner-up — on its heels.
Berg led Westby with 14 kills and forced the Blugolds to counter her with three players at times.
"She was a major factor," said Westby coach Arena Kvamme, whose team played without injured regular starters Bethany Roethel and Olivia Nelson. "With her height (6-foot-1) and the fact that she's a lefty, that throws a lot of teams off. At one point, (the Blugolds) had to triple block her because she played so well in the front row."
Berg started the match with a kill and ended the first set with another after the Norsemen recovered from losing a big lead. Aquinas battled back from a 19-12 deficit and took a 22-20 lead before Berg struck three times over the final seven points of the 25-23 victory.
"We had to have three people blocking her at times because it isn't often that you see a lefty middle (hitter)," Weisbrod said. "She found a lot of holes, and we had to do a lot of adjusting, but I thought we did pretty well with the adjustments we made."
The Blugolds trailed by as many as four points in the second set, and Weisbrod finished that one off at 25-22 with a big kill. Aquinas never trailed while winning the third 25-17 and had the help of two late Macy Donarski aces to take the advantage in the match.
Aquinas came back from a 5-0 deficit and built a 24-19 lead in the fourth before Westby scored five straight points and tied the score. The Blugolds scored the next two — the first on a Nolte kill — for the 26-24 victory.
"There is a lot of learning on the fly right now," Weisbrod said. "The seniors we had last year set a really good example, and we're just trying to follow that."
Kennedy Brueggen had 19 digs and Ella Johnson 17 assists for Westby, which also received four blocks from Berg and three aces from Finley Konrad.
Donarski had 40 assists and five kills, Nolte and Weisbrod 14 digs apiece and Bahr four blocks for Aquinas.
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!