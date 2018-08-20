Aquinas High School volleyball coach Nellie George dealt with the learning curve that accompanied a return to coaching a team she had coached before.
George coached the Blugolds to a 39-9 MVC record during her first tenure as their coach, which ended after the 2008 season. She took charge of the program again last season, got back into the swing of things and helped them tie Holmen for the MVC championship.
George is hitting the ground running this season as a coach even more comfortable with her surroundings.
“There’s always kind of the lag in the first year, and I think going into this second year, everybody showed up in the gym on day one, and the kids knew what to expect,” George said. “That first day, they were all just like, ‘Yep, we know what we have to do so let’s go.’”
The Blugolds, who won the MVC outright in 2016 before tying the Vikings last season, gave George an immediate boost by providing 15 varsity players — depth George said she hasn’t had often as a coach — led by junior powerhouses Lexi Donarski and Courtney Becker.
Both were forces at the net as Aquinas advanced to the WIAA Division 3 regional finals before losing to Cochrane-Fountain City in five sets.
Donarski, an Iowa State University basketball recruit, had 337 kills, 24 solo blocks, 32 block assists and 48 aces. Becker had 109 kills, 26 solo blocks and 45 block assists.
Both are capable of big things again, and George is particularly excited to see what kind of player the 6-foot Becker is this fall.
“I think Courtney Becker will really have a breakout season this year,” George said. “It takes a year to let everything click, and, so far in the last couple days of practice, she’s made really nice progressions for us.”
George and the Blugolds will get a taste of where they are at Tuesday by traveling to Onalaska and kicking off the regular season with a 7 p.m. MVC match against the Hilltoppers and new coach Amanda Meyer. Onalaska was 8-4 and placed third in the conference last year.
The season opener will showcase a strong Aquinas team that has been focusing on mini goals that include finishing matches and getting solid first-ball contact.
The mini goals lead to the higher goals of making a long postseason run with an MVC title en tow.
“In the gym during the first week everybody’s goal is to win conference and that’s certainly one of our goals,” George said. “There’s a lot of work ahead of us to make that happen. There’s great teams in our conference so it’s not a walk in the park.
“The girls will have to continue to work hard in practice and show that they can play their best every night.”