Lexi Donarski doesn’t have to play club volleyball during basketball season, but she does.
Basketball is the Aquinas High School junior’s athletic future and has been since she gave a verbal commitment to Iowa State University a couple of months before her freshman year began.
Continuing to play volleyball for the Blugolds is one thing. Extending the commitment outside of the season, though, shows that the priority of her secondary sport isn’t too far behind that of her primary.
“I’ve played volleyball as long as I’ve played basketball,” Donarski said. “I love them both, and that’s why I keep playing club even though it happens during (high school) basketball season.”
Donarski’s passion for volleyball was evident as she helped the Blugolds tie Holmen for the MVC championship, hold down the No. 2 state ranking for most of the season and advance to a WIAA Division 3 sectional final a month ago.
The feared outside hitter is capping her season as the Tribune’s volleyball player of the year.
“I think she started realizing over the last year or year-and-a-half, how good she can be at volleyball,” Aquinas coach Nellie George said of Donarski, who had 377 kills, 322 digs and a hitting percentage of .331. “She is really coming into her own as a player, and I think she is seeing that the sky is the limit for her in volleyball just like it is in basketball.”
George said she has communicated with Division I and Division II college coaches asking how solid Donarski’s commitment is to basketball.
“I just laugh,” George said. “She’s pretty committed to basketball.”
But those communications show how Donarski’s skill level stacks up in an area full of volleyball talent. Holmen seniors McKenzie Winker and Emily Wall will play at NAIA powerhouse Viterbo University next fall, and Logan junior Marissa Kleman at UW-Milwaukee after graduating in 2020.
It took a lot of work, but Donarski separated herself from the players on that list and quickly recovered from an ankle injury during the middle of the season as the Blugolds maneuvered through their schedule.
Donarski’s success can be traced to a handful of aspects.
The two most significant of those would be her knowledge of the game and power she brings to the ball as a hitter.
She also has an approach jump — one where you take a step before jumping — of 32 inches. Already 5 feet, 11 inches tall, that puts Donarski’s hand nearly 9 feet in the air when it comes down to crush the ball.
George considers Donarski’s presence to be that of another coach on the floor. Her temperament keeps teammates focused, and her style of play could motivate anyone.
“She was always there for her teammates, no matter what they needed, and I think other coaches could see that, too,” George said. “This was her second season as a captain already, and she was an excellent leader for us.”
Donarski did so as just one of many offensive weapons for the Blugolds. Courtney Becker, Jacy Weisbrod and Natalie Warren also had big seasons in an offense that moved the ball around and used Donarski in the best possible situations.
That was a big factor in Donarski’s .331 success rate while on the attack. Junior setter Taylor Theusch also had a hand — or two — in that.
“We had a lot of people in their first year, and some in their second,” Donarski said of the varsity roster. “Those players did really well, and that made us the team that we were.”
Aquinas, despite the loss of several seniors who helped it win 72 matches and advance to one state final in the previous three seasons, knew it could be good. As some of the question marks were answered, the Blugolds became very good, especially when leaning on Donarski.
George said the point of emphasis all season for Donarski was situational hitting. The power was always a good thing to have, but the topic of harnessing it and using it at the right moments made up the heart of several discussions between coach and player.
“A good example to use with her is basketball,” said George, who was the Tribune’s coach of the year last season. “She is a player who can score from anywhere on the court.
“She can hit the 3-pointer, the 10-foot, pull-up jumper or take the ball to the basket. We want that to carry over to volleyball, and it’s coming along.”