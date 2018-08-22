ONALASKA — After building significant leads, then watching them disappear, the Aquinas High School volleyball team knew what it had to do to win its season opener against Onalaska Tuesday night.
It had to remain intense, focused and stay resilient.
The Blugolds (1-0) and Hilltoppers (0-1) battled through five back-and-forth sets before a large crowd at Onalaska High School, but Aquinas finally prevailed, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-4 in a hotly contested MVC match. The win exposed weaknesses that Aquinas coach Danielle George said her team will need to work on, as in the third set the Blugolds found themselves trailing by 12 points. Despite its shortcomings, George knew that her team had the capability of fighting back.
“Statistically speaking, we could never win that (second) set, so the best you can hope for is that your athletes are competitive and that they don’t give up and that they keep fighting,” said George, who returned to coaching the Blugolds last season after taking time off.
“And that’s what I love about this team ... they understand the value of fighting for every point, and as we fought more and got in that zone, we did some really nice things.”
The Blugolds and Hilltoppers exchanged the lead throughout the first set with Aquinas eventually grabbing the win. The teams then switched positions in the second set with Onalaska coming out ahead, which led to the not-so-pretty third set for Aquinas.
The hard-hitting Blugolds, led by junior Lexi Donarski, staved off defeat. Donarski led the team with 11 kills, tying Onalaska’s Sam Plantz for match-high honors. Donarski’s hunger to keep going stemmed off of a team mentality of focusing on what will happen next, not what has already occurred.
“We just have to focus on that next point,” Donarski said. “We have to know that we can’t change what happened in that past and we just have to do our best to win the next ball every time.”
Onalaska fought back, too, smashing kills left and right, thanks to Megan Scheidt, whose defense allowed Onalaska to extend rallies time after time. Scheidt finished with a team-high 29 digs.
Aquinas’ season-opening victory comes as the Blugolds head to the Wisconsin Dells 21-team invitational on Friday. With the first-game jitters out of the way, George is looking to build on the team’s strengths, and work on the exposed weaknesses.
“We did just as many things well as we did bad,” George said. “Now we just have to build on the good and work on getting better and getting those points.”