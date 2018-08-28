Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Aquinas vs. Onalaska Volleyball
Aquinas’ Taylor Theusch sets the ball during Tuesday’s match against Onalaska at Onalaska High School. Aquinas won the match in five sets and is ranked third in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The Aquinas High School volleyball team is in the No. 3 spot in Division 3 for this week's Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.

The Blugolds take a 9-1 record into Tuesday's MVC match against Central and trail No. 1 Stratford (15-0) and No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran (3-4), which won last season's WIAA state championship.

Neenah is ranked first in Division 1, East Troy is No. 1 in Division 2 and Clayton is the No. 1 team in Division 4.

The Blugolds began the conference season with a five-set win over Onalaska.

