The Aquinas High School volleyball team is in the No. 3 spot in Division 3 for this week's Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
The Blugolds take a 9-1 record into Tuesday's MVC match against Central and trail No. 1 Stratford (15-0) and No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran (3-4), which won last season's WIAA state championship.
Neenah is ranked first in Division 1, East Troy is No. 1 in Division 2 and Clayton is the No. 1 team in Division 4.
The Blugolds began the conference season with a five-set win over Onalaska.