ONALASKA — The Aquinas High School volleyball team was up to the challenge provided by Onalaska on Tuesday and beat the Hilltoppers 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 to remain unbeaten in the MVC.
The first-place Blugolds (7-0) completed a season sweep of second-place Onalaska (5-2), which had won its past five conference matches since starting the season with a loss at Aquinas.
"I watched film to get ready for this, but it was so early in the season when we played, and I took what I saw with a grain of salt," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "Both teams are so different and have played a lot of matches since then with a lot of growth on both sides."
Senior Lexi Donarski led the Blugolds with 10 kills and 21 digs as they held off a couple of runs the Hilltoppers through at them. Taylor Theusch added 26 assists, Natalie Warren seven kills and Courtney Becker six kills and six blocks.
Onalaska had a couple of good bursts — one in the first set and another in the second — before the Blugolds found their balance and put the match away with a strong third.
"Onalaska is always a really hard place to play because they bring such a great environment every time," Donarski said. "So we know that going in, and we just have to bring enough of our own energy to help us.
"We did pretty good job of siding out pretty quickly when we lost points tonight, and that helped."
Senior Sam Plantz had eight kills to lead Onalaska, which also received 23 digs from Olivia Gamoke, 13 assists from Caitlin Zlabek, 12 assists from Cailie Kowal and six kills from Sarah Kraus.
Victoria Nolte also had 18 digs for Aquinas.