High school volleyball: La Crosse Central takes down Logan in four sets

For the third time in as many sets, the Central High School volleyball team’s lead vanished.

The RiverHawks were able to pull out the first set, but Logan grabbed the second. And the Rangers were threatening to steal the third — and the match’s momentum along with it.

But Central’s attack started to click late in the set.

Sophomore Taya Schraith put away a kill, and senior Cleo Tillman followed with an ace. Seniors Izabella Pigorsch and Libby Mickelson then had back-to-back kills, and another ace from Tillman forced a Logan timeout.

Those were the first of six unanswered points from the RiverHawks, which helped them take the third set before earning a 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15 win over the Rangers on Tuesday night at the Logan fieldhouse.

Central (7-4) has now won back-to-back games after beating Eau Claire Memorial in straight sets on Monday, while Logan (2-6) dropped its fourth in a row.

“They started fighting for it a little bit more,” RiverHawks coach Haley Williams said of her team’s run in the third set. “We had some key plays, we eliminated more of our errors. And they just started to play Central volleyball, what we’re used to. We started seeing our girls again.”