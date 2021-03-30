High school volleyball: La Crosse Central takes down Logan in four sets

For the third time in as many sets, the Central High School volleyball team’s lead vanished.
The RiverHawks were able to pull out the first set, but Logan grabbed the second. And the Rangers were threatening to steal the third — and the match’s momentum along with it.
But Central’s attack started to click late in the set.
Sophomore Taya Schraith put away a kill, and senior Cleo Tillman followed with an ace. Seniors Izabella Pigorsch and Libby Mickelson then had back-to-back kills, and another ace from Tillman forced a Logan timeout.
Those were the first of six unanswered points from the RiverHawks, which helped them take the third set before earning a 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15 win over the Rangers on Tuesday night at the Logan fieldhouse.
Central (7-4) has now won back-to-back games after beating Eau Claire Memorial in straight sets on Monday, while Logan (2-6) dropped its fourth in a row.
“They started fighting for it a little bit more,” RiverHawks coach Haley Williams said of her team’s run in the third set. “We had some key plays, we eliminated more of our errors. And they just started to play Central volleyball, what we’re used to. We started seeing our girls again.”
Central led 14-10 in the third set, but the Rangers fought back and went up 19-17 after a kill from sophomore Jazzy Davis. That’s when the RiverHawks’ offensive flurry started, and Tillman’s second ace put her team in front 22-19.
Another kill from Mickelson extended that lead before Central committed two unforced errors. A Mickelson block brought the RiverHawks within one point of taking the set at 24-21, but three straight attack errors tied the game at 24.
Still, Central was able to put the set away, as senior Abby Ziegelbein followed a Pigorsch kill with an ace.
“They just out-hustled us and played harder. That’s what it comes down to,” Logan coach Jessa Ellenbecker said. “We talked about how we need to play hard every single play. We need to bring the intensity every single play. We can’t take plays off because good teams like this, they’ll come at us.”
The RiverHawks rode the momentum from the third set and scored the first five points of the fourth, but their lead again disappeared.
Strong play at the net from Rangers senior Chariell Butler, junior Kalli Knoble and freshman Ava Dettwiler helped Logan respond with six straight points, and a kill and an ace from Dettwiler gave the Rangers a 10-8 advantage.
Central, though, again had the answer.
A kill from senior Nicole Paulson and a tip from junior Nola Bantle-Felt sparked a 10-1 run, which sophomore Lauren Buley capped with strong serving and two kills. Logan got within 20-15, but the RiverHawks scored the final five points to secure the victory.
“(We were) starting to run our offense,” Williams said of the run in the fourth set. “Being able to utilize all three hitters, our passes starting clicking with our setters.”
Buley finished with a game-high 17 kills to go along with 11 digs. Paulson added 11 kills, while sophomore Avery Veenendall had a game-high 30 assists. Tillman finished with 21 digs, and Mickelson pitched in seven kills and five blocks.
Davis led the Rangers with eight kills, and senior Lauren Boge had 24 digs. Senior Avery Werner filled the stat sheet with 12 assists, six kills and six digs, while Dettwiler added 10 digs, nine assists and three kills.
Central will look to build on its win on Thursday at Stevens Point, while Logan will try to get back on track on Thursday against Sparta.