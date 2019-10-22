The Logan High School volleyball team wasn’t about to let history repeat itself on Tuesday night.
The Rangers faced off against Sparta in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal and came out on top 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
Even though Logan defeated Sparta twice this season — both 3-0 victories — coach Jessa Ellenbecker knew that regional play presents a new set of challenges, which was shown when the 2018 season came to a close.
“Last year, we lost this game to Sparta after beating them twice earlier in the season,” Ellenbecker said. “So now after that, this win is huge for us. Now we just have to move on from this and move onto the next game. We have the potential and talent to do so. The team just needs to believe in themselves to do it.”
Much of the Logan’s belief and hope is put in its front row. Senior Marissa Kleman -- a UW-Milwaukee commit -- holds the team’s front row together with her ability to turn a set into a hard kill in open spaces on the other side of the court. Kleman led the first postseason game with 18 kills and 11 blocks.The double-figure blocks were tied for a game-high with senior teammate Jenna Davis.
Kleman’s dominating night didn’t stop at the front row, though. She also recorded 15 digs in the win. Even with a college volleyball future ahead of her, Kleman didn't want her high school career to end on Tuesday, and that was her mentality all night.
“I was thinking that we have to go out there and have fun as a team, but we also have to take it seriously and not take anything for granted,” she said. “Being a senior, this could’ve been our last game. Fortunately, now we can continue and keep playing on Thursday.”
Logan plays at second-seeded Mauston in Thursday's semifinals.
The Rangers started Tuesday’s game on a high note by winning the first two sets. Logan lead Sparta for the entirety of Set 1 and Set 2, but the third featured a strong start from the Spartans.
Sparta jumped to a 5-1 lead, which quickly turned into a 12-7 advantage. At one point, Logan cut the deficit to just two points, but Sparta kept the energy moving to finish ahead by six.
“That loss definitely motivated me and the team,” freshman Jazzy Davis said. “We knew we had to push harder to win that fourth set so that we didn’t have to push it to five.”
And win the fourth set is exactly what Logan did. The Spartans recorded the first point, but Logan quickly pulled ahead and didn’t look back.
“The third set made us want the win even more in the fourth,” Kleman said. “We knew we had to get on top right away and fight even harder.”
Sparta put up a good fight against Logan. Senior Laney Schell led both sides of the ball with 12 kills, 19 assists, 23 digs and two blocks. Junior Callie Ziebell followed with 12 kills and four blocks, and classmate Kelsey Baker recorded five kills and four assists.
Logan answered Sparta in the form of seven aces from sophomore JoJo Davis, 17 assists from senior Anna Koblitz and 17 digs from junior Lauren Boge.
Moving forward, Ellenbecker hopes her team can keep the postseason momentum flowing by approaching each game as an entirely new season.
“We like to stress to the girls that each game is a brand new game,” she said. “We’re approaching this as a brand new season, one day at a time. We just want to make sure that we play our game so that we can continue to come out on top.”