Logan High School volleyball coach Jessa Ellenbecker was waiting on Wednesday for what happened the night before to register for her players.
And that isn’t a bad thing.
The Rangers aren’t used to winning matches like the 9-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 one it recorded against Onalaska on Tuesday. After winning no more than three MVC matches in the last seven seasons, it’s fair to say Logan is simply learning how to win matches.
“It wasn’t a big celebration,” Ellenbecker said of the victory, which was Logan’s first against the Hilltoppers since Sept. 7, 2010. “We talked about things we need to get better at before any of that, and that’s what they were focused on.”
In previous years, a 25-9 loss in the first set would snowball on the Rangers. Junior Marissa Kleman, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, admitted as much. So did senior Sydnie Adams, and both like the changes they have already seen on the court this season.
The Rangers are 2-0 heading into Thursday’s 5 p.m. match at Central, and they haven’t won their first two MVC matches since starting 2008 with three straight wins.
“We have a different mindset,” said Kleman, who has 32 kills in wins over Sparta and Onalaska. “We know we are better than we were last year, and we expect more when we are on the court together.”
So when the Hilltoppers jumped all over the Rangers in the first set, how were things turned around?
“The difference is knowing we want to win and know that we can win,” Adams said. “It’s a mental thing for us. It was a little scary after (the first set) that, but we knew the way we played wasn’t us and we could do better.”
Logan is chasing its first winning conference season since going 8-4 in 2009 and won just seven matches in the last four MVC seasons before this one.
Ellenbecker said she started to see things change with a lot of the same players on this team last year, and that it continued over the summer.
“Our numbers were huge during the summer,” she said. “We had five teams, and we have had summers with three or four. We haven’t had the kind of drive in the summer as we did this last one.
“It was fun to be able to have that.”
The drive and victories that followed have led to confidence and trust among teammates taking on the challenge of turning around a program that hasn’t won an MVC championship since 1990.
The presence of Aquinas and Holmen make that a very difficult proposal, but the right steps are being taken during the first month of the season. Remember that Onalaska took Aquinas to five sets before falling in a match last week.
“We’ve had a really positive start,” Ellenbecker said. “Do we think the girls can do better? Yes, we do.”