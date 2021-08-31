High school volleyball: Mueller clears hurdles, helps Holmen sweep La Crosse Aquinas

HOLMEN — Holmen High School senior Kassie Mueller claims to face a number of mental challenges when it comes to serving in her role with the volleyball team.

That wasn’t apparent at all Tuesday night as the Vikings swept Aquinas 25-17, 26-24, 25-11 in an MVC match at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House.

Mueller served 10 straight points as Holmen built distance between itself and the Blugolds in the third set and completed an impressive victory.

“My serve is a real struggle for me mentally,” Mueller said. “I really have to tell myself over and over again that I can do it, and I have to use my routine of bouncing the ball three times and raising my arm really high.

“When I use the routine, it works for me. Defense is like muscle memory, and that’s different. Serving, you have time to think about what you are about to do is going to work.”

What Mueller did worked on Tuesday, especially in the third set.

She took the ball after an Aquinas net serve gave Holmen an 11-9 lead. By the time Jacy Weisbrod put down a block to end Mueller’s run, it only cut Holmen’s lead to 21-10.