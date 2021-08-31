High school volleyball: Mueller clears hurdles, helps Holmen sweep La Crosse Aquinas

A Bailey Theusch ace got Aquinas within 19-18, and the Blugolds took the lead at 22-21 after a Holmen hitting error before the Vikings recovered and won 26-24 on a block by McArdle.

"I think it came down to us having so many good all-around players who have worked together for so long," Mueller said. "It was a struggle, but it came down to trusting who was going to put the ball down and who was going to get it where it needed to be."

Senior Weisbrod led the Blugolds with 10 kills, and junior Macy Donarski had 21 assists. Bahr had 16 digs.

Aquinas coach Nellie George walked away with definite ideas of how her team can improve and understanding of the challenge it faced against a balanced and deep team.

"They are a well-oiled machine right now, and we're a work in progress," George said. "I feel like we battled throughout this thing, but we had some unfortunate -- and too many -- errors in that third set that kept us from getting back in it."

The comeback in the second set showed George what the Blugolds are capable of doing, but that stretch was surrounded by too many errors. The Vikings' ability to turn just about anywhere it wants for a point at the net was also difficult to contend with, but George said the source of that success comes from a very specific place.

"When you have hitters who can swing, which they do, and you are in system as much as they are in system because you have Ellie Kline behind them," George said, "you can do whatever you want to put that ball across the net."

