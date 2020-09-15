High school volleyball: Onalaska sweeps Holmen in season debut

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONALASKA — Even players and coaches from the Onalaska High School volleyball team didn't anticipate this kind of start to the season.

There were many points of pressure — on both sides — when Holmen traveled to the Chuck Deeth Fieldhouse to play for the first time.

Neither team had enough practices to accurately gauge potential success, and the local rivalry amid two teams with high expectations took center stage as a crowd made up of family members observed.

But the Hilltoppers were the team that never rattled, the end result was an impressive 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 victory over the Vikings in front of a little more than 100 spectators.

"We did have errors, which we were expecting, because it was the first night," said Onalaska first-year coach Jessica Rohde, who won in her debut. "We had one week of practices, one day of tryouts instead of three, and it was like, 'Get to know each other quick on that court.'"

The Hilltoppers appeared to do that in a match they led throughout. Holmen took brief leads early in the first set and again in the second, but Onalaska had the right answers to reclaim the advantage in both instances.