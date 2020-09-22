High school volleyball: Onalaska sweeps La Crosse Aquinas

The Onalaska High School volleyball team dug itself out of just about every jam it encountered on Tuesday, and the effort turned into a very big victory for the program.
The Hilltoppers used a big effort from their back row and very balanced contribution everywhere on the court to beat Aquinas 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 in front of less than 100 people due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Onalaska (3-0) ended a five-match losing streak to the Blugolds (1-1), who had beaten their last 16 MVC opponents won 29 straight matches on their home court, dating back to the 2017 WIAA Division 3 regional finals.
"I think we distributed the ball very well tonight, and we stayed scrappy when they came up with big digs," Onalaska coach Jessica Rohde said. "I'm really proud of our setters and back row because they did a great job."
Aquinas was able to make a few runs at Onalaska but played from behind for most of the match. The Blugolds led for a chunk of the third set before the Hilltoppers used a five-point run to take a 22-18 lead.
Senior Katelin Dias finished two of those points at the net before the Blugolds battled back to within 23-22 on a Jacy Weisbrod kill. Junior Ava Smith gave Onalaska the winning point with a tip near the sideline.
Smith had six kills to lead up front, and she had plenty of help. Freshmen Halie Kapelke and Claire Pedretti also played well for stretches, while senior Molly Garrity and junior Natalie Mumm also made the most of their chances.
Senior Olivia Gamoke had 24 digs and junior Jenny Garves 18 assists and a strong serving night for the Hilltoppers.
"We really played together," Gamoke said. "We hadn't beaten Aquinas in a while, and we've gotten so much better each game with the way we play together and understanding what each of us needs to do."
The Blugolds didn't let the Hilltoppers run away with anything but had trouble getting the big point when needed. After falling in a deep hole early during the first set, they battled back to get within 21-20 on a Tori Nolte kill before Onalaska scored the next four points.
A six-point run propelled the Hilltoppers in the middle of the second set, but Aquinas managed to tie the score at 20 before falling 25-23.
"The reality for us, and it's not an excuse, is that we are 2½ weeks into our season, and we are using our fifth lineup for various reasons," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "I'm asking a lot of kids to do things they haven't done before, and all I ask them to do is go out there, be as athletic as they can be and play as hard as they can.
"I don't think anyone on our team left anything on the floor tonight."
Weisbrod had 10 kills and Macy Donarski 22 assists to lead the Blugolds, who also received 21 digs from Ella Sans Crainte and 15 each from Donarski and Nolte.
Despite the receiving success, Onalaska found the holes on the court they needed when they needed them.
"Jess coached with me a lot of years," George said. "She knows all these kids, so she did go after some things tonight that she knew would be weaknesses for us, and that's what I would do if I was in her shoes."
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
