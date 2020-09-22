High school volleyball: Onalaska sweeps La Crosse Aquinas

Senior Olivia Gamoke had 24 digs and junior Jenny Garves 18 assists and a strong serving night for the Hilltoppers.

"We really played together," Gamoke said. "We hadn't beaten Aquinas in a while, and we've gotten so much better each game with the way we play together and understanding what each of us needs to do."

The Blugolds didn't let the Hilltoppers run away with anything but had trouble getting the big point when needed. After falling in a deep hole early during the first set, they battled back to get within 21-20 on a Tori Nolte kill before Onalaska scored the next four points.

A six-point run propelled the Hilltoppers in the middle of the second set, but Aquinas managed to tie the score at 20 before falling 25-23.

"The reality for us, and it's not an excuse, is that we are 2½ weeks into our season, and we are using our fifth lineup for various reasons," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "I'm asking a lot of kids to do things they haven't done before, and all I ask them to do is go out there, be as athletic as they can be and play as hard as they can.

"I don't think anyone on our team left anything on the floor tonight."