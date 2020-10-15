High school volleyball: Onalaska uses key runs to sweep La Crosse Aquinas

The Blugolds were led by junior Jacy Weisbrod (15 digs and 13 kills) and sophomore Macy Donarski (27 assists), while senior Tori Nolte and sophomore Shea Bahr added eight kills apiece.

“I think we had some things happen tonight that is not typical of this team,” said Aquinas coach Nellie George, whose team had its three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 5-3. “... Each one of them had some responsibility in this tonight where they felt that they didn’t play the type of volleyball that they’re capable of playing.”

Despite that, the Blugolds had their chances.

After battling back from an early deficit in the first set, Aquinas came two points from taking the set at 23-20. And the Blugolds held the lead for much of the second set.

But Onalaska used three crucial runs to take control of the match.

The Hilltoppers finished the first set on a 5-0 run to steal the set back from Aquinas before going on a 10-3 run to close out the second set. Onalaska then opened the third set on a 7-1 run and held off a late charge to secure the sweep.