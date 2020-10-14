High school volleyball: Onalaska's Emma Kujawa to continue career at Minnesota-Duluth

Onalaska High School senior Emma Kujawa won't be finishing her volleyball career this season.

Instead, she will continue to play for the NCAA Division II University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Hilltoppers are 6-3 this fall, and Kujawa has been a big part of that success. She leads the team with 21 service aces and ranks third in digs with 79 for an average of 8.8 per match after committing to the Bulldogs before the season started.

Kujawa played in 98 sets as a junior and finished that season with 218 digs and 42 aces. She has 80 aces and 454 digs during three varsity seasons at Onalaska.

Minnesota-Duluth, like the rest of the NSIC, is not playing a fall schedule. It was 25-7 overall and 16-4 in the conference in 2019.

