High school volleyball roundup: Holmen claims back-to-back MVC titles with win over Logan

The Holmen High School girls volleyball team secured its second straight MVC title Tuesday night with a road win against Logan in three sets 25-20, 25-18, 25-15.

The Vikings (24-4 overall, 11-1 conference) were led by senior Kyla Christnovich’s 13 kills and eight digs. She was also one of four Holmen players with a service ace. Junior Izzy Jahr had seven kills, five digs and four blocks in a great all-around performance.

Freshman Charley Casey added 10 kills, four digs and two blocks. Junior Rayna McArdle led the team in assists with 19 while Macy Kline had a team-high 16 digs.

The Rangers (15-9, 5-6) had Jazzy Davis finish with a team-high 10 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Ava Dettwiler had 15 assists, 11 digs, three kills, two blocks and two service aces for Logan.

Onalaska 3, Aquinas 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (20-8, 7-4) had a block party at home against the Blugolds, winning in three sets — 25-23, 25-19, 25-17 — behind three blocks from both Haile Kapelke and Claire Pedretti.

Kapelke finished with a team-high 12 kills while Pedretti had eight. Bailey Yang had 13 assists and 10 digs. Sanjana Xiong had a team-high 16 digs while Ellie Mascotti had a pair of service aces.

Aquinas (20-8, 8-3) had the game leaders in assists and digs. Macy Donarski assisted on 22 kills while Shea Bahr finished with 18 digs. Addy Foor led the Blugolds with 10 kills while Sammy Davis added seven.

Sparta 3, Central 1

SPARTA — After dropping the first set, the Spartans (16-15, 4-7) rebounded against the Riverhawks (12-15, 1-10) to win three straight for a 16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 victory.

Josie Edwards led Sparta in kills with 11. Abby Schell added seven more to go with 22 assists.

Ava Herlitzke had 11 kills and a game-high 25 digs for Central. Avery Veenendall had four kills, seven digs and a game-high 30 assists.

Coulee

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The Norsemen (28-1, 11-0) officially won the outright conference championship with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Raiders.

Emily Collins had 15 kills, Tricia Klum 18 assists and Kennedy Brueggen eight digs for the Norsemen, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches and have won 18 straight matches.

Westby closes out the regular season at Onalaska Luther on Thursday.

West Salem 3, Black River Falls 0

WEST SALEM — Gen Norman recorded 22 kills for the Panthers (25-10, 9-2) in their three set win over the Tigers (4-20, 1-11) 25-13, 25-8, 25-15.

Jaden Hammer added 14 kills for West Salem while Keta Ihle and Kendall Burkhamer each added five.

Bella Falcon had four kills for Black River Falls while Sienna Campbell had eight digs. Both Falcon and Campbell recorded service aces. Heidi Williams had four blocks while Emma Blount had four assists.

Viroqua 3, G-E-T 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (11-11, 6-5) had a pair players record double-digit kills in their victory over the Red Hawks (5-19, 4-8) in four sets, 25-10, 25-18, 15-25, 25-12.

Aaliyah Fox had 11 kills and Bryne Swenson had 10 for Viroqua. The duo also tied with Kami Delap for a team-high 16 digs. Maa Anderson had 24 assists.

G-E-T had Jordan Stanislowski lead the team with 10 kills while Elyse Schoonover added nine. Tatum Johnson had five kills, four service aces and five blocks.

Scenic Bluffs

Brookwood 3, Bangor 2

ONTARIO — In a conference meeting that came down to the final set, the Falcons (15-13, 5-7) bested the Cardinals (10-15, 5-7) 20-25, 25-21, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11.

Three Brookwoods players finished with double-digit kills. Cora Brandau had a team-high 13 kills while Reagan Muehlenkamp and Vanessa Anderson each had 12. Maggie Muehlenkamp had 19 digs and Emily Cunitz had 20 assists.

Joeryn Freit led the way in Bangor’s fight, finishing with 16 kills, 14 digs and four blocks. Nora Tucker added 11 kills and six digs.

SWC

Dodgeville 3, Prairie du Chien 0

DODGEVILLE — The Dodgers (25-4, 7-2) were taken to the wire in set three by the Blackhawks (8-23, 2-7) but held on to sweep the visitors 25-14, 25-7, 25-22.

Prairie du Chien’s kills leader was Makenna Forde, who finished with seven kills. Ashlyn Knapp finished with 14 assists and two blocks.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Dover-Eyota 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers got a home win over Dover-Eyota 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.