Taylor Theusch is ready for basketball.
So are Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker and Kayla Bahr.
But that group of seniors has more to accomplish in volleyball before picking up a basketball as part of an official practice at Aquinas High School.
Three of those players have already accepted college basketball scholarships — Donarski to Iowa State, Becker to Drake and Theusch to Minnesota State-Mankato — but they wouldn’t mind a little more time before switching sports.
“Volleyball might not be our first sport, but we love volleyball,” said Donarski, who helped that group win the last two WIAA Division 4 state girls basketball titles. “We really enjoy it and put everything we have into it, and we still have some high expectations for the rest of this year.”
The stretch run of this year has arrived for the Blugolds (27-3), who won the outright MVC championship and are ranked fourth in Division 3 by state coaches. Top-seeded Aquinas hosts ninth-seeded Onalaska Luther in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“There’s a lot of pressure,” said Theusch, who has 134 digs, has been part of 30 blocks and leads the team with 609 assists (9.4 per set). “You drop a (match), and you’re done. The mental focus of always being in the game and knowing your job and always having everyone else’s back is important.”
The Blugolds had to rely on each other plenty during another successful regular season. They had to push their way through a couple of wins over Onalaska that were closer than the final score may show, and a young Holmen team pushed them in a five-set loss a couple of weeks ago.
Aquinas should be proud of its unbeaten conference championship as it turns itself toward what it hopes are bigger and better things.
“This time of year is always exciting, right?” Aquinas coach Nellie George said. “There is some urgency to it. I feel good about where we are, but we still have some things we’re trying to figure out and some changes we need to make.”
The first-round bye the Blugolds received for being the No. 1 seed, George said, can be both a blessing and a curse. The extra time to fine tune some of the aspects she mentioned is good. The time away from outside competition, though, could lead to complacency.
The good news for the Blugolds on that front is that this team plays a much busier schedule in the beginning of the regular season than it does at the end, so it is already acclimated. And with a season on the line, there isn’t a much better core group around than the one that includes Donarski, Theusch, Becker and Bahr.
As teammates in basketball, they have accumulated a 55-1 record. As teammates in volleyball, their record is 75-18. Not too shabby.
Donarski has been the biggest force at the net with 332 kills (4.4 per set) and leads the team with 281 digs, while Becker has added 150 kills and a team-high 90 total blocks (52 solo). Bahr has 133 kills.
“We have a lot of really talented athletes on this team, and that’s not to say we haven’t had that before,” George said. “But I really pared (the roster) down this year with 10 on the varsity, and now we’re up to 11.
“I think that has allowed us to be super competitive against each other as the year has gone on.”
The first step to what the Blugolds hope is a long postseason run is beating the Knights, who tied for third place in the Coulee Conference with a 6-6 record.
Onalaska Luther will try to become the first team to ever knock Aquinas out of the playoffs in its first match. The Blugolds have won at least one regional match every year since joining the WIAA in 2000 and have won 11 regional championships in that time.