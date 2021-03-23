High school volleyball: Sparta has winning streak snapped by Eau Claire Memorial

SPARTA — The Sparta High School volleyball team had its three-game winning streak snapped with a four-set loss to Eau Claire Memorial on Monday night.

Callie Ziebell had 18 kills and five digs for the Spartans, who lost 27-25, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24.

Sparta's Kelsey Baker and Kayla Fabry had 11 kills apiece, while Baker added 21 assists and 11 digs. Abby Schell had 20 assists, while Maka Simao had 20 digs for the Spartans, who fell to 5-2 on the season.