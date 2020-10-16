High school volleyball: West Salem bonds as family during challenging season

They did with a dominant performance against the Blackhawks two days later, and it paved the way for a Division 2 regional semifinal at home against either Arcadia or Neillsville on Oct. 22.

Both Murphy and senior Kendall Gerke confirmed after beating Viroqua that the team feels ready for the postseason. Getting there this time, however, has been a much different process.

Figuring out how to practice and play isn’t a hurdle unique to West Salem, but doing so at the high level to which the Panthers have become accustomed has been the mantle that this particular group is trying to uphold.

“It’s definitely not what any of us expected, but it’s better than having nothing, so we’ll work with whatever we get,” said Gerke, who paced West Salem with 10 kills and 25 assists against Black River Falls.

“It’s really just working on the fly and seeing what works, and changing it right there during the games.”

In most years, teammates get a chance to chat about strategy during lunch, or connect in the hallways before class, but as with most things in 2020, much of that is done virtually.