WEST SALEM — Tunnel vision isn’t always a bad thing. It isn’t for the West Salem High School volleyball team, anyway.
The Panthers (11-7, 4-0) have their sights set on one particular thing at every moment during game time -- the next hit. Whether it’s a serve, pass, set or kill, coach Brett Thompson wants his team to focus on what’s directly in front of them.
The eventual goal is to win a fourth straight Coulee Conference championship.
“I really preach that we need to take everything one ball at a time. We need to focus on the next ball at hand and not look far into the future,” said Thompson, a senior on the Viterbo University men’s volleyball team and former athletic star at West Salem.
“We need our libero, Ally (Priebe), to focus on her next pass. Or if Natalie (Jeranek) is in the front row swinging, she just needs to focus on the next hit and not look into the future ... we’re just taking it one ball at a time and staying focused on that.”
The process has been working for the Panthers so far. Thompson admits that the team had a rocky start -- a 5-5 finish at the Onalaska SPRAWL -- due to having new faces getting used to the tempo, but as time progresses West Salem has shown that it will answer any question thrown its way on the court.
The Panthers went against Coulee rival G-E-T on Tuesday and managed to pull out a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 win to run their conference winning streak to 40 matches. The confident conference performance is the product of the team’s “regrouping year,” beginning to come full circle, according to junior standout Natalie Jeranek.
“This year has been a regrouping year because we lost a lot of seniors,” she said. “We knew it would be tough and that we would have to regroup and get the tension between us going.
You have free articles remaining.
“Right now, everything is finally picking up, and we’re starting to play together and be there for each other.”
Jeranek has been an integral part of the Panthers’ success so far this season. The outside hitter/middle blocker can confidently play from any spot on the court and turn any opponent’s hard hit into a smooth pass to the setter. Jeranek was a force in the front row with eight kills in Tuesday’s win, and she was also the most recent freshman to start on varsity until Jaden Hammes earned a spot on the roster this year.
Hammes, an outside hitter, also had eight kills in Tuesday’s victory. Being the team’s lone ninth-grader is nerve-racking, she admits, but the always-win mentality she carries always takes precedent when she’s on the court.
“Oh yeah, I have the jitters before every single game,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a lot different pace than I’ve had in years past. My goal now is to come out and never have that one match where it’s just a slump because our goal is to come out and sweep.”
Getting those three-set sweeps, with a few kills and helping others thrown in the mix, is what keeps Jeranek motivated throughout each game.
“We always say in the locker room that we want to sweep in three and play as a team instead of as an individual,” she said. “Whenever I get a kill, that keeps me going, too.
“I remember what it feels like to get that kill, and then I just want to do it again. That, and helping other people get up if they made a mistake.
"Everyone makes mistakes, and it’s important to not just focus on yourself and pick up others, too, so that we can keep putting the ball down.”