High school volleyball: Winona Cotter makes quick work of La Crescent-Hokah

The Cotter volleyball team wasted little time Thursday night as it made quick work of a La Crescent-Hokah program that has had just three practices this season, sweeping the Lancers 25-10, 25-7, 25-4 at John Nett Recreation Center.
The Ramblers improve to 3-1 and have won two of their last three games after their two-week quarantine period ended on Oct. 23. Even though they had to shut down for two weeks after a junior varsity player tested positive for COVID-19, the Ramblers still feel fortunate to be in this position.
"The kids played hard and we have been prepping hard," Cotter coach Laurie Broghammer said. "We have been fortunate that we have been able to get into the gym even more than a lot of other schools. We feel very blessed."
The Lancers (0-1) too, were just happy to be back on the court after a three week period that saw them not allowed to practice together and pushed their season opener to Thursday night.
"We are happy to finally be able to play," said La-Crescent-Hokah coach Nicki Johnson, whose team was led by Piper Walton's 21 digs. "We had three weeks where we weren't able to practice or anything because we went into distance learning. We have had three practices back together before we had this game.
"Right now, I think we just had so much excitement to be here and because of that we had girls hit the ball out so many times because we just had so much energy that we weren't able to calm ourselves down."
From the first serve, it was all Ramblers.
They took a 13-9 lead before winning 12 of the next 13 points to take the first set, as they had little issues dealing with the young and smaller front line of the Lancers.
"We are at our best when we play fast," Ellie Macal said. "We are working at playing faster, faster sets, getting to the net quicker and basically getting up before the blocks can get set."
The offense was humming throughout the night with the Ramblers seemingly unable to do much wrong. They showed off their depth with Macal leading the way with 12 kills followed by Lexi Hadaway (11 kills and two service aces) and Abree Dieterman (six kills and five aces). Sophomore Madison Beck was also impressive, using her 5-foot-11 height to the Ramblers advantage.
"We are very deep," Broghammer said. "Very lucky. But they have been bringing a lot of high energy, positivity. They have played together for several years but this year has been very special. They've really shown a lot of effort and leadership amongst all of them. I'm very proud of them."
Senior Kelli Hadaway made sure the Ramblers offense stayed on track, tallying 32 assists to go with an ace. Her and twin sister, Lexi, are an important presence for the Ramblers in the middle not only because of their skills but also for their ability to keep the team loose.
"They already have their chemistry and it just makes us flow better," Macal said. "Sometimes they run into each other and then you have that sister showdown in the match and it just kind of lightens the mood and makes everybody kind of click a little better."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!