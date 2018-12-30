There wasn’t a wild celebration on the mat or anywhere around it when Holmen High School senior Kalyn Jahn won the 170-pound championship at the Bi-State Classic on Saturday night.
Jahn had his right arm raised for all in the La Crosse Center to see before shaking the necessary hands and hugging coach Jason Lulloff.
Applause and cheers from every section of seats filled the building as Jahn walked down some steps and headed toward the locker room.
Jahn was the main event, and the show was over.
He disappeared behind a black curtain, eased himself to the floor until he was flat on his back and closed his eyes. Jahn interlaced his fingers on his stomach as it bounced up and down with each heavy breath he took.
This thing he’d been chasing for four seasons — a victory earned on a stage in the middle of the La Crosse Center — was his, and he needed some time alone to reflect.
“All I was thinking was, ‘Finally,’” said Jahn, whose 9-7 victory over Stratford’s Trevor Dennee closed out the Bi-State. “It took longer than I wanted it to, but I needed to win this.”
Jahn (23-2) isn’t the only wrestler to chase a Bi-State championship for four seasons. That list is much longer than the one containing every champion in the event’s 37-year history.
But Jahn entered the two-day event as a three-time runner-up. He’d been too close too many times to walk away without first climbing to the top of the medal stand and holding that oversized bracket instead of standing next to it.
Three second-place finishes in the Bi-State Classic aren’t chapters for a sob story, and Jahn never looked at them that way. Even before he beat Dennee.
The championship losses as a freshman, sophomore and junior angered him more than anything. They drove him. They motivated him.
Holmen coach Jason Lulloff was reminded of Jahn’s readiness while working with meet personnel during the final session.
“I told someone that I had to leave to get Kalyn ready for his match,” Lulloff said. “He was there, and he looked at me and said, ‘You don’t have to get me ready. I’ve got this.’
“He was very confident. He knew what he wanted, and he was going to go get it.”
Jahn reiterated that view after going through a photo barrage after winning. He smiled for every picture before returning to his wrestling demeanor and probably thinking about when his next practice will be.
The accomplishment was appreciated on some level, but that wasn’t going to interfere with what was still ahead. Despite his confidence, Jahn isn’t one to revel in his success because there is always something more to achieve.
“(Winning) registered, and I’m proud,” Jahn said. “But you can’t get better by being satisfied.
“Looking through my matches, I know I got scored on, and the last match didn’t start the way I wanted it to, so I know I have things to work on.”
Dennee built a 6-3 lead during the first period before Jahn came back and dominated the rest of the bout. He took control by recording a takedown and putting Dennee on his back for three points near the end of the second period and never trailed again.
“Winning Bi-State is an amazing accomplishment for anyone,” Lulloff said. “Getting on that (championship) stage four times is not an easy thing to do, and he did that.
“Kalyn is the caliber of wrestler that deserves to win this tournament, and I’m glad he did it.”