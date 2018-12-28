Sparta High School senior Jon Bailey has been waiting for Friday for a long time.
The two-time Bi-State Classic champion failed in his attempt to become a three-time champ a year ago, then injured his knee and didn’t get to complete the WIAA wrestling postseason.
Bailey (16-0) recorded a pair of pins during Friday’s early session to qualify for Friday night’s 120-pound quarterfinals at the La Crosse Center.
Bailey pinned Sheboygan Falls’ Evan Pierce in 1 minute, 11 seconds and followed it up by pinning Oconto Falls’ Collin Schindel in 1:13.
“I didn’t finish the way I wanted last year, and it was a 3-2 semifinal,” Bailey said. “Then I got hurt, which wasn’t so good. I wanted to come back strong.”
Bailey is one of 16 quarterfinalists from the Coulee Region, and all will compete to wrestle in Saturday morning’s semifinal round tonight.
Tanner Andersen (106 pounds, 16-2), Julian Purney (126, 18-0), Hunter Andersen (160, 16-2) and Bryce Burns (195, 16-2) give Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T four quarterfinalists, and Kalyn Jahn (170, 20-2), Drake Schams (182, 18-4) and Jesse Fiers (285, 19-3) give Holmen three.
Viroqua also has three wrestlers still alive in the championship round after a series of wins by Cale Anderson (106, 20-0), Josh Frye (113, 19-1) and Tyler Hannah (195, 9-0).
West Salem/Bangor’s Dalton Schams (138, 15-1) and Aaron Bahr (145, 14-2) have also qualified for the quarters, where they are joined by Tomah’s Dawson Lambert (120, 14-0), Caledonia/Houston’s Kyle Cavanaugh (145, 5-0) and Prairie du Chien’s Tyler Smock (170, 12-5).
The night session, which includes the quarterfinal round, will begin at 7:15 p.m.