High school wrestling: Holmen debuts at No. 5 spot in state rankings

The Holmen High School wrestling team is fifth in the first Division 1 state team rankings released by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
The Vikings, who have wrestled in the last four WIAA team state tournaments, follow No. 1 Stoughton, No. 2 Kaukauna, No. 3 Mukwonago and No. 4 Hartland Arrowhead.
Prairie du Chien is sixth in Division 2, where the Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T co-op earned honorable mention.
here is a look at the individual wrestlers who find themselves in the top 10 for the first rankings release:
Division 1
Holmen senior Sam Smith leads the way among three ranked Vikings with a No. 3 showing at 120 pounds. Senior Carter Vetsch is fifth at 182 and junior Parker Kratochvill sixth at 126.
Sparta is represented by seniors Madden Connelly and Corbin Hauser, who are eighth at 285 and 10th at 170, respectively.
Division 2
Prairie du Chien has six wrestlers in the top 10 and is led by sophomore Rhett Koenig, who is first at 120.
Mel.-Min./G-E-T junior Tanner Andersen and senior Trevor Daffinson are second at 126 and 285, respectively. Prairie du Chien senior Bradyn Saint is third at 170, while senior teammate Matt Rogge and West Salem/Bangor senior Evan Wolfe are fourth at 152 and 132, respectively.
Viroqua senior Cale Anderson is fifth at 152, and Prairie du Chien sophomore Luke Kramer is sixth at 132. Mel.-Min/G-E-T sophomore Carson Moss and Black River Falls junior Jackson McCormick are seventh at 113 and 126.
PdC sophomore Ryder Koenig is eighth at 113, and Prairie du Chien sophomore Maddux Cejka and Viroqua senior Aaron Dobbs are 10th at 126 and 170.
Division 3
De Soto junior Aiden Brosinki leads the way for locals with his spot at No. 3 at 152. Aquinas junior Joe Penchi isn't far behind, though, at No. 5.
Westby junior Dylan Nottestad comes in at the fourth spot at 285, while Aquinas sophomore Tatge Flege is sixth at 113, and De Soto senior Cezar Garcia is sixth at 220.
Brookwood sophomore Dylan Powell is eighth at 106.
